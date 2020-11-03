Automotive Intelligent Park Assist Systems Market Size by Product Type, By Application, By Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast by 2027

Automotive intelligent park assist system is the technological implementation of collective servicing of cameras, sensors and guidance systems based on artificial intelligence analysis. These technologies combine to provide the drivers and even autonomous vehicles with assistance in safe and effective parking of the vehicle, as it provides visualization of difficult places and senses obstructions in the way. The visualization and guidance is provided on a screen, generally embedded in the dashboard of the vehicle so that the user can easily view the obstructions and empty spaces.

In- depth Analysis of the Report: –

Global automotive intelligent park assist systems market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 39.35 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Overview

Market Analysis by Segmentation

By Technology

Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

By Components

Ultrasonic Sensor

Camera

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars (PC)

Commercial Vehicles (CV)

Geographic Segmentation

North America

South America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific Region

Competitive landscape

Global automotive intelligent park assist systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive intelligent park assist systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Company Coverage of Automotive Intelligent Park Assist Systems market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Robert Bosch GmbH; Aptiv; Clarion; Continental AG; Siemens; NXP Semiconductors; Valeo; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Magna International Inc.; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; TOSHIBA CORPORATION and Hitachi, Ltd.; Nissan; Park Assist, LLC; Groupe PSA;

Recent Industry Developments

In April 2019, TKH GROUP announced that they had agreed to acquire “ParkEyes”. This acquisition will enable TKH GROUP in providing parking assisting services and technologies based on artificial intelligence analysis, to offer an automated end-to-end solution to the parking industry. This acquisition will also help in improving the geographical presence of TKH GROUP in North America, Europe and Australia along with expanding their service offerings.

In October 2018, Park Assist, LLC announced the launch of their latest advanced park assist system. “S1” is an advanced camera based Parking Guidance System (PGS) that is designed to be applied in outdoor parking lots. This system provides assistance to the drivers through its sensory technology through continuous camera surveillance and also guides the drivers to open slots available in the parking lots.

Market Drivers:

Enhanced levels of safety and effectiveness with the integration autonomous technologies which has resulted in a larger base of manufacturers integrating it in their vehicles; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant rise in the levels of traffic globally, resulting in greater levels of accidents. Along with this the initiatives undertaken by the governments to reduce these accidents; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing levels of integration of components, sensors and advanced levels of cameras resulting in better effectiveness in parking; is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Large costs associated with the implementation and integration of these technologies; is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of standardization regarding the designing of technology and their implementations dependent on different regions; is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

