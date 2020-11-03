Low GWP Refrigerants Market 2019 Will Grow at CAGR of 11.83%| Global Major Players- Linde Group, Honeywell International Inc., Sinochem, Airgas, Chem., Engas Australasia, A-gas

Market Insights

An influential Low GWP Refrigerants Market document supports in achieving a sustainable growth in the market, by providing a well-versed, specific and most relevant product and market information. This report provides details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Global Low GWP Refrigerants Market report also takes into account strategic profiling of the major players in the market, all-inclusive analysis of their basic competencies, and hence keeps competitive landscape of the market in front of the client.

Global low GWP refrigerants market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 16.40 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 40.11 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.83% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demands for the air conditioners and refrigerators are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in low GWP refrigerants market are Linde Group, Honeywell International Inc., Sinochem, Airgas, Chem., Engas Australasia, A-gas, Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Harp International Ltd., Tazzetti S.p.A., The Chemours Company, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Airedale Air Conditioning, Dongyue Group Co., Ltd., Zheijang Juhua Co., Jiangsu Meilan Chemica Co. Ltd.

The market drivers and restraints have been examined using SWOT analysis.

By Type Inorganics Hydrocarbons Fluorocarbons

By Applications Commercial Refrigeration Industrial Refrigeration Domestic Refrigeration



Based on regions, the Low Profile Additives Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

