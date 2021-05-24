Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Shows Strong Growth| Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players like Robo-Team Ltd, DOK-ING d.o.o., Boston Dynamics, Leonardo DRS, Autonomous Solutions Inc., BAE Systems, Rheinmetall AG, ReconRobotics Inc

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market research report was exhibited expertly and was distributed through auxiliary and essential research strategies. The report was set up with meetings with administrators predicated on research, news sources and data insiders, primer research strategies are utilized for accuracy and comprehension of information examination. It provides persuasive opportunities and assists the customers in basic leadership with exactness and accuracy so the new participants could get a leap forward in the market and accomplish their objectives of greatest benefit making. The report shows and clarifies tables, figures, outlines, sections, table of content, and so on which gives clear and applicable information to every one of the customers.

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.81 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.56 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of UGV in defence sector is major factor for the growth of this market.

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market is changing because of the key players and brands which make moves like developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations that in turns changes the view of the global face of industry. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market key players Involved in the study are Clearpath Robotics Inc., Harris Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Robo-Team Ltd, DOK-ING d.o.o., Boston Dynamics, Leonardo DRS, Autonomous Solutions Inc., BAE Systems, Rheinmetall AG, ReconRobotics Inc.

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of UGV in civilian applications is driving the growth of this market

Rising demand for autonomous control system is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Dearth of advanced visual capabilities in UGVS is restraining the market growth

Restricted battery life is another factor restraining the market.

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- QinetiQ, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, INC., Cobham plc, ICOR Technology, ASELSAN A.Ş, RE2, Inc., Nexter Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Oshkosh Corporation,

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Segmentation:

By Mobility

Wheeled

Tracked

Hybrid

Legged

By Size

Small (10-200 Lbs)

Medium (200 – 500 Lbs)

Large (500 – 1000 Lbs)

Very Large (1000 – 2000 Lbs)

Extremely Large (>2000 Lbs)

By Mode of Operation

Tethered

Teleoperated

Autonomous Fully Autonomous Semi-Autonomous



By System

Payloads Sensors Radars Lasers Cameras Motor Encoders Articulated Arms Gps Antennas Others

Controller System

Navigation System

Power System

Others

By Application

Military Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) Search & Rescue Combat Support Transportation Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Mine Clearance Firefighting Others

Law Enforcement

Federal Law Enforcement

Commercial Oil & Gas Firefighting CBRN Physical Security Agriculture Domestic



