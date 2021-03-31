Covid-19 Impact On Vegetable Concentrates Market 2020 Is Thriving Globally With SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients, JC Dudley & Co Ltd., BMT Weiser LLC., PAULA Ingredients

Global vegetable concentrates market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased preferences for ready-to-eat food products and rising number of restaurants and hotels in the developing countries.

Vegetable concentrates market are broadly used in the vegetable based foods, sauces and puree, soups, vegetable based confectionary and baked goods such as vegetable-based mixtures and vegetable patties. Vegetable concentrates have wide applications across several industries and products. The factors such as growing demand of ready-to-eat foods, rising number of restaurants & hotels in the developing countries are increasing the usage of vegetable concentrates in the market.

Global Vegetable Concentrates Market, By Product Type (Pastes and Purees, Pieces and Powder), Application (Beverage, Soups and Sauces, Animal based Products, Vegetable based Products, Bakery Products, Confectionary Products), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Rise in the hectic schedule of people over the world is driving the market growth

Growing adoption in the food industry is also expected to stimulate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Stringent government regulations is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of awareness regarding the ill effects of excess use of chemicals in the manufacturing of such concentrates is also expected to hinder the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Dohler Group acquired majority stake of Nutrafood S.r.l. This strategy helped the company to expand its product portfolio.

In June 2016, biotech company Asiros acquired a berry and fruit concentrate facility from the Swedish Nordic Food Group. This strategy would help in the technological development and in the better quality of products.

Global vegetable concentrates market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vegetable concentrates market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request An Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global vegetable concentrates market are Ingredion, Nestle, Milne, Vegetable Juices Inc., Dohler, Rahal Foods, Brecon Food Inc., Encore Fruit Marketing Inc., SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients, JC Dudley & Co Ltd., BMT Weiser LLC., PAULA Ingredients, Flavourtech, VegetablePuree, LemonConcentrate S.L., Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Invertec Foods, HRS Heat Exchangers, Grünewald International, Gomar Pińczów and Silva International

