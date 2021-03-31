Ready to Eat Food Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends And Its Emerging Opportunities | Findus Group Ltd., ITC Limited, Nestle, Conagra Brands, Inc., Unilever, The Kraft Heinz Company

Ready to eat food market is plant and animal derived food that is initially washed, then cooked after which it is frozen and processed to be consumed after heating directly. This process saves energy and time of consumers. People now prefer to eat nutritional small quantity of ready to eat food instead of traditional large meals due to their busy lifestyle.

Global Ready to Eat Food Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 114,387.81 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 219,693.73 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Global Ready to Eat Food Market,By Product (Meat/Poultry Products, Cereal Based Products, Vegetable Based Products, Others), Packaging (Canned, Frozen or Chilled, Retort, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience/Departmental Store, Specialty Store, Online Store, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Ready to Eat Food Market

Market Drivers:

Rapid urbanization and high disposable income is expected to drive the market growth

Lack of time to cook at home due to busy schedules is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Poor sensory properties of ready-to-eat food is expected to restrain the market growth

Rising health consciousness among the consumers is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Bakkavor Foods Ltd. acquired Haydens Bakery Ltd (U.K.). This helped the company expand its dessert portfolio and extend it’s in store bakery offer.

In July 2018, Nomad Foods completed the acquisition of Aunt Bessie Limited(U.K.) from William Jackson & Son Limited(U.K.).This acquisition will help the company further develops its portfolio in the UK with strong brand positioning and market leadership in frozen roast potatoes and frozen Yorkshire puddings.

Global ready to eat food market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ready to eat food market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

Few of the major competitors currently working in the ready to eat food market are Nomad Foods Ltd., Bakkavor Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., McCain Foods., Premier Foods Group Ltd., 2 Sisters Food Group., Greencore Group Plc., Orkla ASA, ConAgra Foods Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Birds Eye Ltd., Findus Group Ltd., ITC Limited, Nestle, Conagra Brands, Inc., Unilever, The Kraft Heinz Company., CSC Brand LP., Hormel Foods Corporation., Tyson Foods, Inc., Fleury Michon, Grupo Herdez Food Services, Greencore Group plc

