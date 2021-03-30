EPA and DHA Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Size, Share, Demand, Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact Analysis And Forecast-2026

Global EPA and DHA Market, By Type (Eicosapentaenoic Acid, Docosahexaenoic Acid), Concentration Type (High Concentrated, Medium Concentrated, Low Concentrated), Form (Triglycerides, Ethyl Esters), Source (Nuts and Seeds, Vegetable Oils, Marine, Soya) Application (Infant Formulae, Dietary Supplements, Fortified Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global EPA and DHA market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 41,454.32 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 84,436.67 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Market Definition: Global EPA and DHA Market

Ready to eat food is plant and animal derived food that is initially washed, then cooked after which it is frozen and processed to be consumed after heating directly. This process saves energy and time of consumers. People now prefer to eat nutritional small quantity of ready to eat food instead of traditional large meals due to their busy lifestyle.

Market Drivers: Global EPA and DHA Market

Continued popularity of EPA/DHA omega-3 nutritional supplement products is expected to drive the market growth

Research and development and aggressive marketing of EPA/DHA products is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Mild side effects of EPA and DHA supplements is expected to restrain the market growth

Fluctuating costs is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Croda International Plc, acquired Nautilus Biosciences Canada Inc.(Canada)

In August 2018, Archer Daniels Midland Company expanded its Health & Wellness Offerings with Onavita Algal DHA Powders.

Global EPA and DHA Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of EPA and DHA market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the EPA and DHA Market are Royal DSM, Croda International Plc, Omega Protein Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Corbion, BASF SE, Pelagia AS, Golden Omega S.A., Arctic Nutrition AS, Organic Technologies, KD Pharma Group, Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc., Novasep Holding SAS among others.

