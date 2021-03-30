Neem Oil Concentrates Market Report Extensive Analysis 2020 | Specified By Production, Technology, Competition, And Revenue Forecast Till 2024

Global Neem Oil Concentrates Market By Application (Pesticides/Agriculture, Pharmaceutical Industry, Personal Care, and Cosmetics), Type (Leaf Extract Oil, Seed Extract Oil, and Bark Extract Oil), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Neem oil concentrates market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Medicinal properties of neem oil to cure diseases drives the neem oil concentrates market.

Neem oil is a type of naturally occurring pesticide which is extracted from the seeds of the neem tree. It is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients that protect the skin from environmental damage and help fight radical damage. Cold-pressed neem oil is extensively used in manufacturing cosmetics such as hair products, soaps, hand creams, and pet shampoos.

Neem oil ability to enhance agricultural productivity and flavor food is a vital factor escalating the market growth, also usage of neem in various end-user products and extensive usage of neem in bio-based farm products are the major factors among others driving the neem oil concentrates market swiftly. Moreover, continuous research and development activities will further create new opportunities for the neem oil concentrates market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Neem Oil Concentrates Market Scope and Market Size

Neem oil concentrates market is segmented on the basis of application and type. The growth among various segments helps in the better analyzation of growth and strategies for better vision of market.

On the basis of application, the neem oil concentrates market is segmented into pesticides/agriculture, pharmaceutical industry, personal care, and cosmetics

The neem oil concentrates market is also segmented on the basis of type into leaf extract oil, seed extract oil, and bark extract oil

Asia-Pacific dominates the neem oil concentrates market due to favorable climatic conditions, presence of raw material, and increased importance given to neem by people owing to its medicinal properties in this region.

The countries covered in neem oil concentrates market are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The major players covered in the neem oil concentrates market report are Manorama Industries Limited, Neem India, Ozone Biotech., Neeming Australia., NOW Foods, Fortune Biotech Ltd, SUN BIONATURALS (INDIA) PRIVATE LTD, Banyan Botanicals, The Velocity Group, LLC, Agro Extracts Limited, Trifolio-M GmbH, E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited and PJ Margo Pvt. Ltd among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

