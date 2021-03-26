Covid 19 Pandemic | Self-Adhesive Labels Market 2020-2025: Regional markets, Technology, Types, and Applications

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Self-Adhesive Labels Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 175 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market size is projected to grow from USD 46.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 59.2 Billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.95%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Self-Adhesive Labels Market:

CCL Industries Inc. (Canada)

Multi-Color Corporation (US)

Cover is Holdings S.A. (Austria)

Fuji Seal International (Japan)

Hutamaki OYJ (Finland)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US).

Release liners, by type, accounted for the largest market share in the self-adhesive labels market. Release liner labels are normal self-adhesive labels with an attached liner; they can be made available in different shapes and sizes, as they have the release liner in place to hold the labels when they are die-cut.

The growth of the digital printing segment in the self-adhesive labels industry is primarily attributed to its properties, such as the high-quality and cost-effective solution. Digital printing technology helps manufacturers to reduce waste and secure cost savings significantly.

