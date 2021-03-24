Battery Energy Storage System Market Revenue 2020: Future Development, COVID-19 Impact, Manufacturers, Demands and Forecast Report

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Battery Energy Storage System Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 234 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

According to a World Bank report by World Economic and Financial Surveys, growth momentum in the largest economies in Asia Pacific will be impacted due to COVID-19, reflecting in government policies and projects over concern in China and Japan, which, in turn, is harming other economies in Asia.

The Global Battery Energy Storage System Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.8% from 2020 to 2025, reaching USD 12.1 Billion by 2025 from USD 2.9 Billion in 2020. This report spread across 234 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 138 Tables and 70 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Battery Energy Storage System Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

Panasonic (Japan)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Samsung SDI (South Korea)

LG Chem (South Korea)

General Electric (US)

Hitachi (Japan)

Tesla (US)

Toshiba (Japan)

AEG Power Solutions (Netherlands)

The AES Corporation (US)

Delta Electronics Inc. (Taiwan)

TrinaBESS (China)

Primus Power (US)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

BYD (China)

Johnson Controls (US)

The on-grid connection type segment is expected to hold a significant share of the battery energy storage system indsutry during the forecast period. The on-grid connections exhibit lower upfront costs than the off-grid system, as the surplus energy is sent to the grid, which can be used later on a meter basis.

The ability of the utility-owned battery energy storage systems to manage large energy requirements during peak hours is increasing their adoption. The customers of utility-owned battery energy storage systems need to pay monthly fees based on the power usage. The utility-owned energy storage companies invest in energy storage to overcome the high cost of electrical T&D by fulfilling the growing demand for electricity.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 36 %, Tier 2 = 29%, and Tier 3 = 35%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 42%, Directors = 37%, and Others = 21%

By Region: North America = 49%, Europe = 24%, APAC = 21%, and RoW = 6%

Competitive Landscape of Battery Energy Storage System Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Evaluation Framework

3 Market Share Analysis

4 Winning Strategies To Gain Market Share

4.1 Short-Term Strategies

4.2 Long-Term Strategies

5 Some Companies And Their Business Plans

6 Competitive Situations And Trends

6.1 Agreements, Contracts, Collaborations, And Partnerships

6.2 Product Launches

6.3 Expansions And Acquisitions