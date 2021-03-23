Next-Generation Data Storage Market Report- Growth, Current Scenario and Future Aspect Analysis by 2026

The next-generation data storage market is estimated to grow from USD 53.9 billion by 2020 to USD 81.0 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US),

Dell Inc. (US),

Net App, Inc. (US),

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan),

and International Business Machines Corporation (US),

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

Pure Storage, Inc. (US),

Nutanix, Inc. (US),

Scality (US),

Micron Technology, Inc. (US),

Tintri, Inc. (US),

Cloudian, Inc. (US),

Drobo, Inc. (US),

Quantum Corporation (US),

Western Digital Corporation (US),

Samsung Electronics (South Korea),

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan),

VMware, Inc. (US),

Nexenta Systems, Inc. (US),

and Netgear Inc. (US),

and Inspur

The report describes the next-generation data storage market and related developments in terms of storage system, storage architecture, storage medium, and end user across different regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments—storage system, storage architecture, storage medium, and end user, and geography. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The major drivers for this market include the massive growth in digital data volume; proliferated use of smartphones, laptops, and tablets; growth of the IoT market; and increasing penetration of high-end cloud computing. However, the breach in data security in cloud and server-based services, and less structured data are the major restraints for the growth of the next-generation data storage market.

Enterprises is expected to hold the largest share of the next-generation data storage market by 2025. The increased data transfer speeds offered by the advanced data storage devices help the companies manage heavy workloads with high reliability and efficiency. With the rise in Big Data and IoT, enterprises data centers are growing rapidly to process and store more information; this is contributing to the next-generation data storage market.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Next-Generation Data Storage Segmentation

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Next-Generation Data Storage Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary And Primary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 List Of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Data

2.1.3.1 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.1.3.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Revenue Of Market Players

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 4 Bottom-Up Approach: Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Top-Down Approach: Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

Figure 7 Assumption For Research Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Storage Area Network To Hold Largest Size Of Next-Generation Data Storage Market During Forecast Period

Figure 9 File- And Object-Based Storage To Register Higher Cagr In Next-Generation Data Storage Market During Forecast Period

Figure 10 Ssd To Hold Largest Share Of Next-Generation Data Storage Market By 2025

Figure 11 Next-Generation Data Storage Market For Cloud Service Providers To Grow At Highest Cagr During Forecast Period

Figure 12 North America To Hold Largest Share Of Next-Generation Data Storage Market In 2020

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Next-Generation Data Storage Market Opportunities

Figure 13 Opportunities In Emerging Markets For Next-Generation Data Storage To Provide Lucrative Growth Prospects During Forecast Period

4.2 Next-Generation Data Storage Market In North America, By Country And End User

Figure 14 Us Is Expected To Hold Largest Share Of Next-Generation Data Storage Market In North America In 2020

4.3 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, By Storage System

Figure 15 Storage Area Network To Hold Largest Share Of Next-Generation Data Storage Market By 2024

4.4 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, By Storage Architecture

Figure 16 File- & Object-Based Storage To Hold Larger Share Of Next-Generation Data Storage Market In 2020

4.5 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, By Storage Medium

Figure 17 Next-Generation Data Storage Market For Ssd To Grow At Highest Cagr During Forecast Period

4.6 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, By End User

Figure 18 Enterprises To Hold Largest Share Of Next-Generation Data Storage Market During Forecast Period

4.7 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, By Geography

Figure 19 Next-Generation Data Storage Market In South America To Grow At Highest Cagr During Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 20 Massive Surge In Volume Of Digital Data Is Major Driver For Next-Generation Data Storage Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Massive Growth In Digital Data Volumes

Figure 21 Ip Traffic Per Month, 2017–2022

5.2.1.2 Proliferated Use Of Smartphones, Laptops, And Tablets

Figure 22 Mobile Internet Users And Smartphone Connections

5.2.1.3 Growth Of Iot Market

Table 1 Iot Connections (Billion)

5.2.1.4 Increasing Penetration Of High-End Cloud Computing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Breach In Data Security In Cloud And Server-Based Services

Figure 23 Number Of Global Ddos Attacks, 2018–2023

5.2.2.2 Less Structured Data

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Need For Data Analytics

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption Of Cloud Storage And Solid-State Drives

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Delivering Robust And High-Speed Data Storage

5.2.4.2 High Cost Associated With Cloud Storage

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 24 Value Chain: Next-Generation Data Storage Market

6.3 Advantages Of Next-Generation Data Storage Over Traditional Data Storage

Figure 25 Traditional Storage Versus Cloud Storage

6.4 Industry Trends

Figure 26 Key Industry Trends In Next-Generation Data Storage Market

and more…