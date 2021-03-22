HVAC Filters Market Report-Size and Share by Growth Opportunities, Segmentation, Regional Insights, Key Trends, Demand and Outlook by 2024

The global global HVAC filters market size is projected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2020 to USD 7.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2025.

This report provides detailed segmentation of the HVAC filters market based on material, technology, end-use industry, and region. The material segment is divided into fiberglass, synthetic polymer, carbon, and metal. Based on the technology, the market is segmented into HEPA, electrostatic precipitators, activated carbon, and others. Based on end-use industry, the HVAC filters market has been segmented into building & construction, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, automotive, and others. Based on the region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

3M Company (US), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Camfil AB (Sweden), Mann+Hummel (Germany), American Air Filter Company, Inc. (US), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland), Filtration Group Corporation (US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Sogefi Group (Italy), GVS Group (Italy), Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd. (India), Emirates Industrial Filters LLC (UAE), Koch Filter (US), Sandler AG (Germany), Troy Filters Ltd. (US), DHA Filter (US), General Filter Havak (Turkey), Johns Manville (US), and Hollingsworth & Vose (US).

Increasing demand for HVAC systems, growing awareness about indoor air quality, and government regulations and policies for efficient filtration are driving the market for HVAC filters. However, rising environmental concerns regarding increasing air pollutants that are released during the functioning of systems are expected to restrain this market. Increasing investments in the construction sector and technological advancements in HVAC filters are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the manufacturers. Major challenges faced by players in this market are the higher cost and maintenance of efficient HVAC filters.

Synthetic polymers are used for efficient filtration in residential and industrial HVAC systems. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyester, poly-vinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polyethylene, and polypropylene are used for the manufacturing of filter materials. The filtration of air in a synthetic polymer material occurs on its surface, whereas in fiberglass, the filtration happens within the filters. This property makes synthetic polymers suitable for application in industries such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, automotive, and electronics & semiconductor.

HEPA filters have diverse application areas, including residential buildings, pharmaceutical production, food & beverages, and clean rooms in the electronics & semiconductor industry, among others. In the pharmaceutical industry, HEPA filters are installed in the production spaces, which are required to be free from contaminants. These filters also protect patients from infection and employees and visitors from airborne organisms. The only disadvantage of the HEPA filter technology is that it generates a barrier for smooth airflow, which may result in the failure or low performance of HVAC systems.

Building & construction is one of the dominating end-use industries in the HVAC filters market in terms of volume. The building & construction end-use industry includes residential and commercial buildings, which require HVAC systems. The commercial sector includes offices, educational institutes, auditoriums, assembly halls, gymnasiums, computer rooms, courts, parliaments, embassies, commercial office buildings, retail centers, and malls, wherein HVAC filters are installed to prevent the consequences of health risks due to airborne particles.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report-

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the HVAC filters market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

