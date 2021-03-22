Cloud System Management Market Report- Growth and Share with Developed Economies

The global cloud system management market size is expected to grow from USD 10.6 billion in 2020 to USD 31.4 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.1% during the forecast period.

Digital business transformation has entered a more challenging and urgency-driven phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Global giants are providing customers with cost-effective and productive digital solutions as every industry is economically hard-hit from the pandemic. The sudden shutdowns of offices, schools, and enterprises have increased the demand for cloud solutions and services. The cloud system management market in verticals such as IT, telecom, BFSI, and media and entertainment has impacted positively due to the work from home initiative. Employees are using cloud collaboration platforms for communicating and consuming OTT streaming services heavily as they need to stay at home amidst lockdowns.

The report segments the global cloud system management market by component, the cloud system management market has been segmented into ITOM, ITSM,and ITACM. By the deployment model, the cloud system management market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud. Based on organization size, the market has been classified into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. By vertical, the cloud system management market has been classified into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); telecommunications; IT and Information Technology-enabled Services (ITeS); government and public sector; retail and consumer goods; manufacturing; energy and utilities; media and entertainment; healthcare and life sciences; and others (education, travel and hospitality, and transportation and logistics). By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

The IT and ITeS vertical has experienced significant growth in recent years. In their constant struggle to manage the reducing margins, ITeS companies have taken several steps, such as business process and IT outsourcing, infrastructure sharing, and revenue assurance, to reduce their operating costs and increase their revenues. To ensure the effectiveness of these steps, it is important to ensure the effectiveness of the IT services supporting these steps. In the ITeS industry, cloud management is done in a complex manner where the prime focus is on the customer’s needs rather than the businesses. Cloud system management solutions are helping organizations’ IT to mature to the level of IT governance aligned with the overall corporate strategy, which would further drive business performance. Hence, it is important to have an effective cloud ITSM framework to satisfy the growing expectations of customers. Furthermore, the increased use of smartphones and tablets across organizations has enabled employees to work remotely.

North America is the most mature market in terms of cloud system management solutions adoption, due to several factors, such as the presence of many enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise. APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for cloud system management solutions vendors during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in emerging technologies, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt cloud system management solutions.

