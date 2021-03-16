Plant Protein Market Projected Growth Rate 2020 | Demand Status, Future Scope, Upcoming Trends Of Manufacturers, Global Share With Industry Size Forecast To 2027

Global Plant Protein Market By Product (Wheat Protein, Soy Protein, Pea Protein, Others), Form (Protein Isolates, Protein Concentrates, Textured Proteins), Application (Bakery, Meat Extenders and Substitutes, Nutritional Supplements, Beverages, Snacks, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global plant protein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plant protein market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a FREE Sample Here (with covid 19 Impact Analysis) @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-plant-protein-market

Global plant protein market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing awareness towards adverse effects of red meat, resulting in shift towards plant-based substitutes is the major growth factor for the growth of this market. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Market Definition: Global Plant Protein Market

Proteins are essential nutrients that the human body needs, consisting of amino acids. These proteins are known as plant proteins when acquired from plant-based foods such as wheat, soy, and others. Many crops provide elevated protein content such as chickpeas, tofu, peanuts, lentils, almonds, quinoa, spirulina, and chia seed. Because plant-based proteins have a reduced calorie count, animal-based protein can be replaced with weight loss.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand of vegan diet will boost the growth of plant protein market

Innovative product line of ready-to-eat product with no compromise in taste and texture may be the driving factor for growth of the market

High demand in food & beverage products such as bakery products, meat alternatives, cereals, snacks, and nutritional supplements among others will fuel the market growth

Consumers are slowly becoming aware about preventive healthcare due to growing number of online forums and magazines that offer lifestyle and diet will boost the market growth

Market Restraints

Presence of alternative source (red meat and eggs) for protein may hamper the growth of plant protein market growth

Plant proteins have a reduced content of essential amino acids in comparison to animal proteins may hamper the growth of the market

Fluctuation in availability of raw material will retrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Kerry, Inc. has acquired Ojah which is a Dutch manufacturer of plant proteins and its processing technique. The company commercialese a process of texturing vegetable protein with the help of clean label High Moisture Extrusion (HME) technology. Kerry strengthen its plant protein portfolio with this acquisition

In September 2017, Nestlé USA acquired Moss Landing, CA, from Sweet Earth, a factory food producer. On-going products from Sweet Earth include worldwide flavors and plant proteins, such as seitan (wheat-based) and tofu. They are serving three main platforms, entrees, breakfast and plant-based proteins, called Righteous Meats. By this acquisition Nestlé secured its position in emerging market.

Complete Report Is Available (Including Full Toc, List Of Tables & Figures, Graphs, And Chart)@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-plant-protein-market

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Packed Pickles market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered. Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis. Plant Protein Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution. Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value Plant Protein market share, and production market share by type. Plant Protein Market Size by Application: This section includes Plant Protein market consumption analysis by application. Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Plant Protein market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production. Plant Protein Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Plant Protein market value chain, and sales channel analysis. Plant Protein Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global plant protein market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global plant protein market are Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Axiom Foods, Inc., E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company, Glanbia plc, Growing Naturals, LLC, Kerry Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Corbion NV, FMC Corporation, Acadian Seaplants Limited, Gelymar, Ocean Harvest Technology Limited, Roullier Group among others.

Read More @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-plant-protein-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries, kindly get in touch with us and our team will provide excellent assistance in customization of the report according to your requirements.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ [email protected]