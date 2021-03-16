Brewing Equipment Market Report Extensive Analysis 2020 | Specified By Production, Technology, Competition, And Revenue Forecast Till 2027

Global Brewing Equipment Market By Type (Brewhouse, Cooling, Milling, Fermentation, Filtration, Filling), Brewery Type (Microbrewery, Macrobrewery, Brew Pubs, Regional), Mode of Operation (Manual, Semi-automatic, Automatic,) Material Type (Copper, Brass, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Mild Steel), Size (Small Size, Mid-Size, Large Size), Distribution Channel (Online Channels, Offline Channels) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global brewing equipment market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rapid growth in microbreweries and brewpubs is the major factor for the growth of the market. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The beer is a popular beverage which is produced from fermentation of various grains which includes rye, wheat, and barley by using water and yeast. The brewing procedure includes milling, malting of the grain, boiling, mashing, lautering, wort separation, cooling, conditioning, fermenting, filtration, cellaring, carbonation and filling.

There are approximately 7,500 breweries in the European countries. Since, last two decades, around USD 80.00 billion of beers are marketed in the European region. Currently, internet of things (IoT) technology is applied in the brewery industries which provide the detail information about volume of ingredients, waste products, weight, light and gas levels. With the increasing consumer preferences for artisanal and craft beer as compared to traditional beer or other alcoholic beverages is expected to fuel the market growth in upcoming years.

Market Drivers

Rising consumer preferences for artisanal and craft beer as compared to traditional beer or other alcoholic beverages will act as driving force for the market

Growing number of microbreweries, as well as brew pubs is driving the growth of market

Product innovations in the brewery equipment market will be fueling the market growth

The rising popularity of beer culture among end-users will also boost the market

Market Restraints

Refurbishment of old equipment’s will restrict the growth of the market

High capacity capital and maintenance costs will hamper the market growth

Rising power and energy costs will help to decline the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Praj Industries had received Golden Peacock Eco-Innovation Award for 2G biomass to bioethanol technology. With this award, there will be increase awareness of the company and its products which will ultimately strengthen their position around the globe

In April 2018, Alpha Chemical had launched new veracity line of brewery cleaning products which are effective, efficient and user friendly. This will increase the product portfolio and revenue of the company

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Self-Storage and Moving Services in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Points Covered in the Brewing Equipment Market Report

The points that are discussed within the report are the major Brewing Equipment market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. This report analyzed 12 years data history and forecast.

The growth factors of the Brewing Equipment market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the Brewing Equipment market are explained in detail.

Data and information by Brewing Equipment market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the Brewing Equipment market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global brewing equipment market are ALFA LAVAL, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Krones AG, Paul Mueller Company, Praj Industries, MEURA, Della ToffolaSpA, Criveller Group, KASPAR SCHULZ, LEHUI, Hypro Group, Ss Brewtech, ICC Northwest, Inc., GW Kent, FLECKS Brauhaus Technik Gmbh, KEG KING, DEUTSCHE BEVERAGE TECHNOLOGY, Prospero Equipment Corporation, BREWBILT MANUFACTURING LLC, Ximo, Meto Beer Equipment among others.

