Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2026

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) Devices Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 31.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 3,203.1 million by 2027. Rising incidence of glaucoma across the world, increase in the geriatric population are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

The major players covered in the Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market report are Glaukos Corporation, Ivantis Inc., Allergan, Ellex, Alcon, BVI, Johnson and Johnson Surgical Vision Inc. and Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc. (A subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson Inc.), Microsurgical technology, Molteno Ophthalmic Ltd. ,New world Medical ,Santen Pharmaceutical, Sight Scientific among others. among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

MIGS stands for micro invasive glaucoma surgery which is useful in the treatment of glaucoma. It is breakthrough technology in the treatment of mild to moderate glaucoma. It is an alternate to the medications given earlier and it also prevents the complications of conventional surgery type. These procedures are used to lower the intra ocular pressure of the eye to prevent the damage of optic nerve. These procedures are safer and have a very rapid recovery time as compared to the conventional surgery type

MIGS devices demand has increased as compared to the precise year with rapid transition from glaucoma medication to minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries along with introduction of technological advanced product. In addition demand of MIGS devices has increased because of government initiatives to increase awareness about prevention of blindness. Further inadequate reimbursement scenario is expected to restraint the usage of MIGS devices and is expected to slow down the growth of the MIGS devices market in the forecasted period.

The micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Scope and Market Size :

Micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market is segmented on the basis of product, target, surgery type, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into MIGS stents, MIGS shunts and others. MIGS Stents is dominating the market due to the high adoption of MIGS stents in micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) for lowering IOP in difficult-to-treat patients. Further a variety of new glaucoma micro-stents are being manufactured with the usage of various materials.

On the basis of target, the market is segmented into trabecular meshwork suprachoroidal space subconjunctival filtration and reducing aqueous production. Trabecular meshwork segment is dominating the market as various products available in the market is targeting Trabecular meshwork for the glaucoma treatment as trabecular meshwork is one of the main structures of the drainage angle and plays a very crucial role in the drainage of aqueous humor. In the Eye majority of fluid draining out of the eye is via the trabecular meshwork.

On the basis of surgery type, the Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market is segmented into glaucoma in conjunction with cataract and stand-alone glaucoma. Glaucoma in conjunction with cataract segment is dominating the market due to increasing adoption of micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) procedure conjunction with cataract in the developed and developing countries.

On the basis of end user, the Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market is segmented into hospital outpatient departments (HOPD), ophthalmology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCS) and othersHospital outpatient departments (HOPD) segment is dominating the market as the micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) procedure is an outpatient surgery that normally takes less than 30 minutes and hospital outpatient departments (HOPD) are one of the first contact point and most trustable option for the patients in various countries.

On the basis of distribution channel, the Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales. Direct tender segment is dominating the market as most of the hospital outpatient departments (HOPD), ophthalmology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCS) are preferring direct tender for the seeking the benefits of bulk buying, discounts and easily availability of products.

Micro invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Country Level Analysis :

Micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market is analysed and market size information is provided by product, target, surgery type, end user and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey and rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is dominating the market due to the high adoption of micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices for the treatment of glaucoma in the region and North America due to increasing number of research and development along with clinical trials in the region. U.S is dominating in the market and leading the growth in the North America market due to increasing high adoption of micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) for lowering IOP in difficult-to-treat patients. China is dominating Asia-Pacific market due to rising incidence of glaucoma across and increasing government initiatives to increase awareness about prevention of blindness and also increasing awareness regarding treatment of glaucoma with micro invasive surgical procedures. Germany is dominating the European market with the increasing growing popularity of outpatient surgeries for treatment of glaucoma and increasing geriatric population in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Devices is Creating New Opportunities for Players in the Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market :

Micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular industry with micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices sales, impact of advancement in the micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Share Analysis :

Micro Invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market. Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market. For instance,

In November, 2019 Glaukos Corporation stated that it has taken over Avedro, Inc., which also works in the development of products for corneal health. This acquisition has led to widening of product portfolio This led to an enhancement in the revenue of the company.

In July, 2019 MicroSurgical Technology (MST), in collaboration with glaucoma and cataract surgeon Ike Ahmed, MD, has launched a product known as MST 19-gauge Ahmed Micro Stent Cutter.

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the Micro Invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for glaucoma surgery devices market.

Customization Available : Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

