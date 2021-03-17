North America Health Tourism Market To Witness Considerable Growth From 2020 To 2026||BANGKOK CHAIN HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, Prince Court Medical Centre

North America wellness tourism market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 -2026.Some of the major players operating in this market are KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Bumrungrad International Hospital, IHH Healthcare Berhad, Raffles Medical Group, BANGKOK CHAIN HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, Prince Court Medical Centre, University Hospital Motol, Clinical Center of Serbia, Columbia Asia, Wockhardt Hospitals, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, Asian Heart Institute, Min-Sheng Hospital, Apex Heart Institute, Medical Star, Hospital CMQ, Sani Dental Group, Bravo Development Group, Inc. and Angeles Health International among others

Health Tourism market research report acts as a valuable backbone for the expansion of healthcare industry. The report provides CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. The report has been generated with the comprehensive market insights and analysis that offers superior perspective of the market place. Market definition included in the report provides the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. Market segmentation has also been carried out extensively based on a variety of parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geography.

Segmentation: North America Health Tourism Market

North America health tourism market is segmented into three notable segments which are treatment, type of intervention and patient mobility.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into cosmetic surgery, dentistry, cardiac surgery, orthopedic surgery, bariatric surgery, reproductive, oncology, transplantation, eye surgery, diagnostics and others In March 2018, Prince Court Medical Centre was acquired by Khazanah Nasional Bhd for an undisclosed sum which will assist both the companies to share their services and get operational support.

On the basis of type of intervention, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, bio-medicine, medicaments & medical devices, complementary medicines, non-medical facilities and others In April 2019, Wockhardt Hospital performed a new technology based bypass cardiac surgery and it was mentioned to be successful. The expansion will help the hospital to introduce a new technology which will increase its business.

On the basis of Patient mobility, the market is segmented into temporary visitors, long term residents, outsourced patients and common borders In March, Raffles Medical Group expanded to a fully medical complex specialist centre in order to grow its clinical services among its patients and to meet the growing patient’s needs. The expansion will help the medical group to treat more number of patients in less amount of time.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Health Tourism ” and its commercial landscape Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the trocars market To understand the future outlook and prospects for Health Tourism market analysis and forecast 2019-2026.

Drivers: North America Health Tourism Market

Increasing old age population in developed countries is creating avenues for medical tourism in developing countries

Strengthening of U.S. dollar multiplies number of U.S. patients seeking medical tourism

Restraints:

Rising Crime Rates In Developing Nations

Post-operative complications and aftercare at the patient’s country of residence remain a major deterrent of medical tourism

Opportunity:

Incursion of robotic surgery can reduce cost and make healthcare industry in the U.S. competitive

Challenge:

Language barrier and mother tongue influence creates hurdles for hospitals

