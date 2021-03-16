Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Competitive Insight 2020-2027||Oracle, IBM Corporation, Parexel International Corporation and Medidata

Electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 11.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 101.85 million by 2027. Growing investment in enhancement of healthcare IT including the solutions required for capturing data during clinical trials is boosting the market growth.

The major players covered in the report are Oracle, IBM Corporation, Parexel International Corporation and Medidata among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The market in Middle East and Africa region is growing due to increasing focus on efficient clinical trials in certain parts of the region.

Middle East and Africa Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Scope and Market Size

Middle East and Africa electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market is segmented on the basis of product, approach, end user and platform. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into on-premise solutions, cloud based solutions and web based solutions. In Middle East & Africa, the on-premise solutions segment is dominating due to high trust of end users and sponsors on self-hosted applications as compared to those managed by third party providers.

On the basis of approach, the market is segmented into clinician reported outcome assessment (CLINRO), patient reported outcome assessment (PRO), observer reported outcome assessment (OBSRO) and performance outcome assessment (PERFO). In Middle East & Africa, clinician reported outcome assessment (CLINRO) is dominating as it is a crucial stage of the clinical trial study where end points of the study are defined by professionals.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into commercial service providers, hospitals and transplant centres and research laboratories and academic institutions. In Middle East and Africa, commercial service providers are dominating as they offer high degree of operational control as they are specialized in the same.

On the basis of platform, the market is segmented into contract research organizations, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, hospitals and clinical laboratories, consulting service companies, research and academia and others. In Middle East & Africa, contract research organizations are dominating in the market as they are highly cost effective as compared to hiring additional employees and designating a separate department for conducting clinical trials.

