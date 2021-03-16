Europe Wearable Devices Market Research, Size, Growth And Trends 2020 to 2027:Adidas AG, Apple, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin, Ltd., Google, Inc., Jawbone, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nike, Inc., Pebble Technology Corp., Qualcomm, Inc

Europe wearable devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 13.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Market segmentation has also been carried out extensively based on a variety of parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geography.

There are a large number of players operating in this market, especially in the consumer devices market. Some of the major players in the wearable devices market are Adidas AG, Apple, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin, Ltd., Google, Inc., Jawbone, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nike, Inc., Pebble Technology Corp., Qualcomm, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. among other vernacular players.

Europe Wearable Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Europe wearable devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, Europe wearable devices market is segmented into wrist wear, eye wear, foot wear, neck wear and body wear.

Based on application, Europe wearable devices market is segmented into fitness & wellness, healthcare, infotainment, defense, enterprise and industrial.

On the basis of type, Europe wearable devices market is segmented into smart textile, active, passive, ultra-smart, and non-textile.

OPPORTUNITIES FOR WEARABLES

COVID-19 has also presented the challenge of asymptomatic infections. The Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine estimates that 5% to 80% of those testing positive for the virus may be asymptomatic. In these cases, symptom-based screening is completely futile and poses the risk of missing out on a significant chunk of this demographic. These carriers pose a public health risk unknowingly.

Hence, healthcare researchers are making efforts to identify minute fluctuations to normal bodily functions indicative of an infection using wearables. This can prove useful in cases where the person does not show any signs of the infection. There are several studies being conducted to explore the potential of different consumer wearables in identifying COVID-19 infections.

