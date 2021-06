BET Awards 2021 live stream: Watch on CBS without cable

Tonight, the BET Awards will honor and uplift Black Excellence in music and culture—featuring awards like BEST NEW ARTIST, VIDEO OF THE YEAR, and the BET HER AWARD Click here to cast your vote! Join host Taraji P Henson at 8/7c as she facilitates an evening of love and recognition for all those nominated (and the winners, of course) Find the complete list of nominees here You don’t want to miss tonight’s soon to be unforgettable performances from the likes of HER, Migos, DaBaby, and others Following powerful appearances on last year’s stage, these artists are sure to continue the legacy of jaw-dropping—and thought-provoking— presentations at the 2021 BET Awards

How to Watch the 2021 BET Awards, stream for free

“Celebrating Today’s Influential Black Women, Alongside Modern Culture and Excellence Tune-In for the Biggest Night in Black Culture at the BET Awards

You can stream tonight’s festivities for free with FuboTV (7-day free trial) Catch every tear, lyric, and honorable mention, live on FuboTV at 8/7c

“Here’s your opportunity to be a part of the LIVE taping of the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27th, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA Known among fans as the ‘Black family reunion,’ culture’s biggest night will celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and social impact Returning with a live show audience, vaccinated individuals are eligible to be a part of the live show audience

The 2021 BET Awards are also actively supporting Black America’s recovery from COVID-19—offering vaccinated individuals the opportunity to join tonight’s live-taped BET audience For more information on the disproportionate amount of vaccines administered to white people, general information on the vaccine, and how-to’s on getting tested/vaccinated

After ringing in their 20th anniversary with last year’s virtual show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BET Awards are returning in person with a spotlight on Black women

Live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 2021 BET Awards will air Sunday

While Black Entertainment Television was founded more than 40 years ago, 2001 marked the network’s first flagship celebration of Black excellence The BET Awards “honor achievements in the Black community” from the year’s best in music, sports, entertainment and activism

Coupled with the pandemic’s toll on Black communities, last summer was marred by police brutality and protest, which took center stage at the 2020 BET Awards

Ranging from DaBaby’s reenactment of George Floyd’s murder to French Black Lives Matter activist Assa Traoré receiving the BET International Global Good award, last year’s broadcast sought to speak to the moment

After ringing in their 20th anniversary with last year’s virtual show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BET Awards are returning in person with a spotlight on Black women

Live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 2021 BET Awards will air Sunday

While Black Entertainment Television was founded more than 40 years ago, 2001 marked the network’s first flagship celebration of Black excellence The BET Awards “honor achievements in the Black community” from the year’s best in music, sports, entertainment and activism

Coupled with the pandemic’s toll on Black communities, last summer was marred by police brutality and protest, which took center stage at the 2020 BET Awards

Ranging from DaBaby’s reenactment of George Floyd’s murder to French Black Lives Matter activist Assa Traoré receiving the BET International Global Good award, last year’s broadcast sought to speak to the moment

Megan Thee Stallion has seven nominations at Sunday’s 2021 BET Awards

Who are the nominees and performers?

Racking up seven nominations each, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead this year’s nominations, with Cardi B and Drake trailing closely with five nominations apiece From sister duo and “Grown-ish” stars Chloe x Halle to Silk Sonic frontrunners Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, viewers can find a full list of nominations here

The show will also include a star-studded lineup of presenters such as Issa Rae, Naomi Campbell, Regina Hall, “Pose” star Mj Rodriguez and others

In addition to Megan Thee Stallion, performers include Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, HER, Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Migos, Lil’ Durk and Lil Nas X, who has hinted that he’ll perform “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Griselda and Michael K Williams will be honoring the late, great DMX with a tribute curated by producer Swizz Beatz

The 2021 BET Awards are one of the first in-person awards shows taking place amid the pandemic, with nominees across music, film and sports set to come together on June 27 in Los Angeles

This year’s theme for the awards show is the “Year of the Black Woman,” which celebrates and honors the impact that many Black actresses and singers had on culture The night’s top nominees include Megan Thee Stallion, who received seven nominations, and Cardi B, who received five nominations The awards show is also honoring actress and musical artist Queen Latifah with the Lifetime Achievement Award