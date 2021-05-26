New Windows 10 May 2021 update is here: How to download and everything else to know

Microsofts latest Windows 10 replace, model 21H1, is rolling out now. Heres a way to down load the May 2021 replace and all the capabilities it consists of.

The Windows 10 May 2021 Update (additionally called model 21H1) commenced rolling out to like minded gadgets remaining Tuesday, Microsoft stated in a weblog put up. The working machine replace is the contemporary because the October 2020 replace, and consists of some new capabilities like Windows Hello multicamera assist and protection fixes. (If youre going for walks Windows 7 ($28 at Amazon), you may nonetheless down load Windows 10 loose to get the May 2021 replace and keep away from protection issues.)

While there are some beneficial new capabilities, plainly Microsoft is the usage of this smaller replace cycle to put together for a bigger Windows 10 UI replace, reportedly code-named Sun Valley, so one can be a part of Microsofts renewed recognition on Windows 10 that executives noted remaining yr. On Wednesday on the Microsoft Build builders convention, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teased the subsequent replace, announcing the employer is planning “one of the maximum enormous updates of Windows of the beyond decade,” and that Microsoft plans to unveil the brand new model “very soon.”

We wont recognise precisely what that replace consists of till its officially revealed, however weve accrued a few rumors below.

Read extra: The first-class antivirus safety of 2021 for Windows 10

Heres what to recognise approximately Windows 10 model 21H1, and what it can imply for the destiny of the OS.

Stay present day at the contemporary Microsoft news, plus critiques and recommendation on Windows PCs.

What is Windows 10 model 21H1?

Windows 10 model 21H1 is Microsofts contemporary replace to the OS, and commenced rolling out on May 18. Its additionally known as the Windows 10 May 2021 replace.

Usually, Microsoft releases a bigger function replace withinside the spring and a smaller one withinside the fall. But model 21H1, aleven though a spring replace, is a extra minor replace as opposed to an overhaul.

Read extra: Windows 10 tips: Secret Start menu, taking screenshots and extra

What new capabilities does the Windows 10 May 2021 replace include?

According to a February Microsoft weblog put up, new Windows 10 capabilities include:

Multicamera assist for Windows Hello, permitting customers to select an outside digital digicam whilst the usage of high-cease presentations with incorporated cameras.

Improvements to Windows Defender Application Guard, such as optimizing record establishing situation times.

Improvements to Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) updating, to assist far flung work.

“The capabilities we’re liberating on this replace are centered at the middle reports that clients have informed us theyre counting on maximum proper now,” the put up stated. “So, we optimized this launch to assist our clients maximum urgent needs.”

According to Digital Trends, the replace additionally consists of new icons, up to date settings pages and a few tweaks to Cortana and the hunt field experience.

How can I down load the Windows 10 May 2021 replace?

The May 2021 replace commenced rolling out on May 18 to pick gadgets, beginning with the ones going for walks Windows 10 model 2004 or later. Not all gadgets might be presented the replace proper away, so attempt to be affected person till it reaches yours. There additionally can be a few compatibility issues, consistent with Microsofts weblog put up — if that happens, Microsoft has a shield preserve in region and could now no longer provide you the replace till the crew is assured that youll have a great replace experience.

When the May 2021 replace is to be had to you, youll be capable of down load it through going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update, and clicking Check for Updates. If to be had, youll see Feature replace to Windows 10, model 21H1. Click Download and install.

This marks the primary time an H1 (first 1/2 of of the calendar yr) function replace is being brought the usage of Microsofts servicing era. That way itll arrive the equal manner that month-to-month Windows 10 updates do. Its additionally the equal manner the October 2020 replace changed into launched. If youre already going for walks both Windows 10 model 2004 or model 20H2, itll be a quick set up system to get the latest replace.

Whats this larger Windows 10 replace that would be coming next?

On an October 2020 profits call, Nadella stated that Microsoft is “doubling down” on Windows and PCs, and could maintain to innovate.

This ought to take the shape of a main OS replace for Windows 10 later this yr that could carry a main layout refresh to the UI, consistent with a document from Windows Central. The replace, reportedly code-named Sun Valley, ought to carry a redesigned Start menu, Action Center and File Explorer, with a extra present day appearance and new capabilities. Sun Valley is anticipated to be launched across the 2021 vacation season, Windows Central says, however that would change.

Again, on the Microsoft Build convention on May 25, Nadella teased the subsequent Windows 10 replace, announcing the employer is planning “one of the maximum enormous updates of Windows of the beyond decade,” and that Microsoft plans to unveil the brand new model “very soon.”

Another factor: Microsoft stated that its Windows 10X OS designed for dual-display screen gadgets just like the Surface Duo and the Surface Neo will now no longer come to marketplace this yr, as Microsoft at the start intended. Instead, Microsoft will construct components of that era into different components of Windows and merchandise from the employer, the May 18 weblog put up stated.

For extra, take a look at out the first-class 3 new capabilities withinside the Windows 10 October 2020 replace and 6 easy protection modifications all Windows 10 customers want to make.

First posted on Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:34 a.m. PT.