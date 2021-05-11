Thermometer – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Thermometer Market is expected to reach $2,010.46 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Thermometer Market include 3M, A&D Medical, American Diagnostic Corporation, CITIZEN SYSTEM, EASYWELL BIOMEDICAL, Exergen Corporation, Fluke, HICKS Thermometer, Innovo Medical, KAZ, Microlife, Omron Healthcare, RG Medical Diagnostics, Terumo Medical Corporation, Thermo Products and Welch Allyn.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing demand for temperature monitoring devices, healthcare expenses and rising healthcare awareness. However, battery problems are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

A thermometer is an device used for measuring temperature. It comprises of a thin, sealed glass tube marked with graduations and includes mercury or alcohol through the expansion or contraction of which the temperature is measured. Other temperature measuring technologies such as infrared radiation or thermocouple can also be used for measurement.

By product, mercury-free thermometers segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period owing to the existence of automated data integration system. Furthermore, factors such as their fast response time and a elevated range of temperature measuring scale also fuel their adoption. Such benefits will help healthcare providers in presence to more patients in less time.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the expansion in the hospital-based healthcare industry that contains multispecialty and fantastic specialty hospitals, clinics, and patient care centers. These healthcare facilities widely employ electronic thermometers during the diagnostics and treatment and post-treatment services.

Products Covered:

• Mercury-based Thermometers

• Mercury-free Thermometers

Applications Covered

• Clinical Use

• Food

• Household

• Industrial

• Laboratory

• Medical

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

