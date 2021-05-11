Kombucha – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Kombucha Market is expected to reach $7.42 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 23.0% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Kombucha Market include Brew Dr. Kombucha , Buchi Kombucha, Celestial Seasonings, Cell – Nique Corporation, GT’s Kombucha, Hain Celestial Group, KeVita, Kombucha Wonder Drink, Kosmic Kombucha, Live Soda Kombucha, NessAlla Kombucha, Red Bull, Reed’s, Revive Kombucha, The Humm Kombucha and Townshend’s Tea.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increase growth for fortified food & beverage goods and escalating utilization of alcoholic beverages. However, huge costs involved in inventories and sharing of kombucha drinks are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Kombucha is a kind of functional drink that has green tea or black tea as its base. The drink is fermented with a tea fungus recognized as “symbiotic culture of acetic acid (vinegar) bacteria and yeast,” or “SCOBY.” Owing to the fermentation procedure, this drink has an extended shelf life. Kombucha is supposed to stimulate the immune system. Furthermore, different herbal ingredients are initiated to insert latest flavors to further improve the overall dietary profile of Kombucha. Most regular ingredients used to flavor the drink include basil, ginger, aloe vera, citrus, and berries.

By product, organic segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period owing to increasing consumer inclination for natural ingredient fresh label health and wellness drinks. Disparities in fresh label attribute on efficient beverages have raised food safety concerns in various geographies.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to varying lifestyle and consumption pattern in upward countries. Furthermore, rising health-conscious population and growing awareness for the product.

Products Covered:

• Organic

• Inorganic

Types Covered:

• Bacteria

• Black Tea

• Green Tea

• Mold

• Yeast

Components Covered:

• Flavoring Smell

• Flavoring Tastes

• Flavoring Colors

Flavors Covered:

• Original

• Anilla

• Apple

• Berries

• Chocolate

• Citrus

• Coconut & Mangoes

• Flowers

• Fruits and Nuts

• Herbs & Spices

Packaging’s Covered:

• Glass

• Metal

• Plastic

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Convenience Stores

• Health stores

• Online Retailers

• Specialist Stores

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Applications Covered:

• Age <20

• Age 20-40

• Age >40

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

