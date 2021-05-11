Data Center Interconnect – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Data Center Interconnect Market is expected to reach $19.81 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Data Center Interconnect Market are ADVA Optical Networking, Alcatel-Lucent SA (Nokia), BTI Systems Inc, Ciena Corp, Cisco, Cologix Inc , Colt Technologies Services Group Ltd, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Infinera Corp, Telx and ZTE Corp.

Growing in intra-data center traffic owing to cloud-based entertainment and over-the-top (ott) services are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, huge initial investment requirement are hampering the market growth.

Data center interconnect is a method used to attach and allow networking among two or more dissimilar data centers. Data center interconnect is typically done in an enterprise environment to attain IT and business objectives. One of the benefits of this method is it permits unlike data centers to share resources, pass workloads, and work mutually. Such a technique can also be utilized to pool resources of numerous data centers to meet scalability goals.

Based on the end user, enterprises segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising popularity of video on demand (VOD) and OTT services such as Amazon prime, Netflix, and Hulu. Content and digital media needs broad network coverage with compact latency.

By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand owing to rising usage of data centers across different business verticals and owing to its early adoption of the newest technologies. Furthermore, the enlargement rate is driven by national similar to U.S. wherein data centers control the high volume of data generated fuelling the market growth.

Types Covered:

• Software

• Services

• Product

Transmission Lines Covered:

• Asynchronous DCI

• Synchronous DCI

Deployment Models Covered:

• On-premise

• Cloud

Applications Covered:

• Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

• Shared Data and Resources/Server High-Availability Clusters (Geoclustering)

• Workload (Vm) and Data (Storage) Mobility

End Users Covered:

• Carrier Neutral Providers/Internet Content Providers

• Communication Service Providers

• Government

• Enterprises

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

