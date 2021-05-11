Infection Prevention & Control – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Infection Prevention & Control Market is expected to reach $224.08 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in infection prevention & control market include Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, 3M Company, Baxter International, Ansell Limited, Belimed AG, Aquionics, Bemis Company Incorporated, Abbott, Braun (B.) Melsungen AG, Cantel Medical Corporation, Cardinal Health Incorporated, Covidien, Henkel, Simens, Getinge Group, Hollister, Medtronics, and CCP Industries.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increased adoption of contract sterilization and in-house sterilization procedures, increase in incidence of hospital acquired infections (HAIS), growing number of surgical procedures, rising number of government initiatives, and rapidly growing geriatric population. However, low level of vaccination among healthcare workers is likely to hamper the market.

Infection prevention and control is the most important and significant step in the development and maintenance of products in the medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and food industries. It is to prevent the transmission of communicable disease. For the prevention of any infection one should have the basic understanding of the infection and the risk of the infection. Infection prevention and control system includes the necessary products to prevent the cross infection from equipment, surface and skin of patient and healthcare staff.

By products & services equipment, the personal protective equipment segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. With the growth in prevention and control concerns of various health associated infections, personal protective equipment’s. To control various types of cross-infections in hospitals and clinics also there has been a growth of personal protective equipment’s market globally. Demand for better quality care in hospitals and other healthcare establishments is forcing the hospitals to invest in quality medical protective wear and other accessories has also acted as a key factor in the growth of this segment.

On the basis of geography, North America region is anticipated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to rising prevalence of the nosocomial infection and stringent regulation followed by the hospitals, clinicians and care givers aligning with regulatory bodies. With the increase in the number of death due to Antibiotic-resistant infections, by contrast it is anticipated that there will be a growth in IP&C Market in the regions of North America.

Antimicrobial Drugs Covered:

• Anti-Fungal Drugs

• Vaccines

• Anti-Bacterial Drugs

• Anti-Viral Drugs

Infection Types Covered:

• Healthcare Associated Infections

• Microbial infections

Products & Services Equipment Covered:

• Infection Prevention Supplies

• Infection Prevention Equipment

End Users Covered:

• Drug Usage

• Equipment Usage

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

