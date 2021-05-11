Die Attach Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Die Attach Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in die attach equipment market include Fasford Technology Co Ltd., ASM Pacific Technology Limited, Inseto UK Limited, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc., Anza Technology Inc., Be Semiconductor Industries N.V., Palomar Technologies, Inc., Dr. Tresky AG, Shinkawa Ltd., Toray Engineering, MicroAssembly Technologies, Ltd., DIAS Automation, Panasonic, West-Bond, and Hybond.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing demand of ausn eutectic die-attach technology, increasing demand of discrete power devices, Rising demand for compact devices, and growing adoption of copper clips. However, dimensional changes during processing and service life and mechanical unbalance are restricting the market growth.

Die attach is a key process step in semiconductor packaging. It covers all devices across various applications and is a key contributor to assembly cost. The die attach equipment business will benefit from assembly and packaging opportunities created by the above-mentioned trends. This equipment can be classified into two categories: die bonders and flip-chip (FC) bonders. The die attach equipment offering includes multi-chip bonders for advanced packaging through market techniques such as epoxy, soft solder bonders, etc. to various applications such as Memory, RF & MEMS, LED, etc.

By application, light-emitting diode (LED) segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Die attach material represents a key role in the performance and reliability of mid, high, and super-high power LEDs. With an increasing LED penetration rate, the demand for die-attach equipment is increasing. Eutectic gold-tin, silver-filled epoxies, solder, silicones, and the sintered materials have all been used for LED die attach.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to increasing number of IDMs (Integrated Device Manufacturer) in the region. The mass production of electronic products, which includes smartphones, wearables, and white goods, in China and Taiwan, makes use of several devices, such as optoelectronics, MEMS, and MOEMS. All these devices require die-attach equipment in the assembly process of these components. Furthermore, India is also witnessing growth in a number of smart cities, due to government initiatives and is expected to incorporate electronic solutions for purposes, such as surveillance, maintenance, monitoring, etc

Bonding Techniques Covered:

• Soft Solder

• Hybrid Bonding

• Epoxy

• Eutectic

• Sintering

• Mass Reflow

• Thermo-Compression Bonding (TCB)

• Laser Assisted Bonding (LAB)

Types Covered:

• Flip Chip Bonder

• Die Bonder

Applications Covered:

• Logic

• Optoelectronics / Photonics

• RF & MEMS

• Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

• CMOS Image Sensor

• Memory

• Discretes

• Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

• Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

Product Types Covered:

• 12 Wafer Handling

• 8 Wafer Handling

• 6 Wafer Handling

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

