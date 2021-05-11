Soil Amendments – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Soil Amendments Market is expected to reach $8.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Soil Amendments Market include Adama, Agrinos, BASF SE, Bayer, Biosoil Farms, Delbon, Evonik Industries AG, FMC Corporation, Haifa Group, Lallemand Inc, Novozymes A/S, Nufarm, Profile Products LLC, SA Lime & Gypsum, Soil Technologies Corporation, Symborg, T.Stanes & Company, The Fertrell Company, Timac Agro and UPL.

Increasing requirement from organic food products and rising consciousness related to soil health management are the major factors driving the market growth. However, its short shelf life is restraining the market growth.

Soil amendments is a practice used to improve mine soil quality in terms of its structure and biochemical function which consists of organic or inorganic matter added to the soil to improve texture, water retention, drainage or aeration. Sandy or rocky soil requires amendments to improve the texture and add water retention properties.

Based on crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increase in disposable incomes, foreign direct investment (FDI) and rise in urbanization.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increase in various industrial activities such as mining, which leads to barren soil that is susceptible to erosion by wind and rain otherwise called as soil degradation.

Forms Covered:

• Dry

• Liquid

Solubility’s Covered:

• Hydrogels

• Water-soluble

Soil Types Covered:

• Clay

• Loam

• Sand

• Silt

Crop Types Covered:

• Cereals & Grains

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Other Crop Types

Types Covered:

• Inorganic Soil Amendments

• Organic

Products Covered:

• Natural

• Synthetic

Applications Covered:

• Industrial

• Agricultural

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

