Disinfectant Spray – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Disinfectant Spray Market is expected to reach $2,487.32 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Disinfectant Spray Market include Johnson & Johnson, Procter and Gamble Company, 3M, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, DuPont, Unilever, Pure Bioscience, Henkel Corporation, Henry Schein, Steris Plc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing incidence of communicable diseases, rising awareness regarding hygiene, and advancement of healthcare sector. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw materials is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Disinfectant sprays are used to inactivate or destroy microorganisms on inert surfaces. It can be used for the disinfection of surfaces to ensure hygiene thereby preventing chances of any kind of communicable diseases.

By application, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the extensive use of disinfectants for patient care.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as low cost of production attracts more key players to this region.

Delivery Systems Covered:

• Non-aerosol

• Aerosol

Formulation Types Covered:

• Amphoterics

• Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

• Peracetic Acid

• Sodium Hypochlorite

• Aldehydes

• Hydrogen Peroxide

• Phenols

• Biguanides

Sales Channels Covered:

• Pharmacies & Drug Stores

• Hypermarkets/Supermarket

• Online Sales

• Wholesaler & Distributors

• Retail & Convenience Stores

Pack Sizes Covered:

• Up to 200 ml

• 201 ml – 400 ml

• 401 ml -600 ml

• More than 600 ml

Applications Covered:

• Households

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Manufacturing & Industrial

• Offices/Commercial

• Schools & Universities

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

