Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market is expected to reach $26.60 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market include Cosmo Films, Jindal Poly Films, Treofan Group, Formosa Plastics Group, Taghleef Industries, Jiangsu Shenda Group, Beijing Kangde Xin Composite Material, Futamura Chemical, Flex Film, Viam Films, Inteplast Group, Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials Co, Uflex Limited, and Innovia Films.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing demand for consumer products and rising disposable income. However, fluctuation in the cost of raw materials is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Polypropylene films that are stretched in cross directions are known as biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP). It is being widely adopted as it is an exceptional barrier for water vapor, greases & oil, and is recyclable as well as remains unaffected with changes in the environment.

By application, the flexible packaging segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is extensively adopted in food industry owing to the low cost.

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the presence of key pharmaceutical companies.

Thickness Covered:

• Below 15 Micron

• 15 to 30 Micron

• 30 to 45 Micron

• Above 45 Micron

Film Types Covered:

• Metalized

• Transparent

• White/Opaque/Matt

Types Covered:

• Speciality Films

• Commodity Films

Products Covered:

• Heat Sealable

• Standard

• Anti-fogs Film

• Food Packaging Grade

• Anti-static Film

Packaging Types Covered:

• Printing & Lamination

• Bags & Pouches

• Labels

• Wraps

• Tapes

Technologies Covered:

• Bubble Method

• Tenter Method

Applications Covered:

• Flexible Packaging

• Industrial

• Electrical & Electronics

• Medical and Health Care Product Packaging

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

