Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market is expected to reach $54.17 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market include GE Aviation, Honeywell International Inc, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Bf-Turbines, AMT Netherlands B.V., Stuttgart Engineering Propulsion Technologies Ug, Micro Turbine Technology B.V., Bowman, Jetcat Americas, Elliott Group, Turbotech Sas, Williams International, Hawk Turbine Ab, Brayton Energy, UAV Turbines Inc, PBS Group, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Sentient Blue Technologies, Jetsmunt Sl, and Lambert Microturbine.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are compact size of aircraft micro turbine engines, need for reducing carbon emission, and limited capacity of fully electric aircrafts. However, high cost of manufacturing is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

The high speed turbine engines used for the propulsion of aircrafts are known as aircraft micro turbine engines. It is a major component of any aircraft and has crucial functions for the smooth propulsion.

By platform, the vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the increased demand for faster mobility throughout the urban areas.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increased number of air passengers in the region.

Fuel Types Covered:

• Biofuel

• Synthetic Fuel

• Jet A

• Diesel

• Kerosene

Platforms Covered:

• Cargo Aerial Vehicle (CAV)

• Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL)

• Military Trainer Aircraft

• Ultra-Light Aircraft

• Business Jet

• Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

• Air Taxi

Horsepowers Covered:

• 5-50 HP

• 50-100 HP

• 100-200 HP

Engine Types Covered:

• Turboshaft

• Turbojet

Applications Covered:

• Urban Air Mobility (UAM)

• Civil

• Military Aviation

• Unmanned Aircraft

End Users Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

