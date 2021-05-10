Impregnating Resins – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Impregnating Resins Market is expected to reach $2.57 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Impregnating Resins Market include Hitachi Chemical, Nitto, Elantas, Axalta, Schramm Holding, Von Roll , Taihu Electric, Momentive, Xianda, Kyocera, JuFeng, Better, Fupao Chemical, Spanjaard, AEV, RongTai, Dongfang Insulating, and Jiaxing Qinghe Gaoli.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are developments in automotive industry, rapid urbanization, and increasing adoption of smart grids. However, lower efficiency of solid resins is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Impregnating resins cure completely on the object to which they are applied and offer electrical insulation, mechanical stability, protection in adverse climatic conditions, and better heat dissipation for copper windings and coils.

By application, the automotive components segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as they are widely used in conventional vehicles as well as electric vehicles.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period because of the availability of cheap labor and the rapid urbanization taking place in the region.

Types Covered:

• Solvent Based

• Solventless

• Other Types

Thermal Classes Covered:

• Less than 130 Degree Celsius

• 130 Degree Celsius – 180 Degree Celsius

• More than 180 Degree Celsius

Resin Types Covered:

• Melamine-formaldehyde Resins

• Phenol-formaldehyde Resins

• Urea-formaldehyde Resins

• Polyesterimide

• Polyester

• Epoxy

Applications Covered:

• Transformers

• Motors & Generators

• Automotive Components

• Wind Energy

• Home Appliances

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

