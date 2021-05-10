Krill Oil – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Krill Oil Market is expected to reach $778.07 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Krill Oil Market include Norwegian Fish Oil AS, Nutracode, Aker BioMarine, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, Schiff Nutrition International Inc, NutriGold Inc, NWC Naturals Inc, Rimfrost AS, Ergomax, and Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co LTD.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing urban population, growing consciousness regarding health, and rise in income of people. However, high cost of production is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/krill-oil-market/request-sample

Krill oil is the extracted oil from a species of Antarctic krill which is known as Euphausia. It is usually available in the market in the form of capsules. Omega 3 fatty acids and phospholipid fatty acids are the major components in krill oil. These fatty acids are similar to the fish oil.

By product, the liquids segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of its importance in infant formulations and pet food.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/krill-oil-market

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of krill oil.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/krill-oil-market

Products Covered:

• Tablets

• Liquids

Packaging Covered:

• Jar

• Bottle

• Liquid Pump

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Online Store

• Pharmacy Store

• Departmental Store

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Applications Covered:

• Infant Formula

• Pharmaceuticals

• Dietary Supplements

• Functional Food and Beverages

• Animal Feed

End Users Covered:

• Senior Citizens

• Adults

• Kids

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com