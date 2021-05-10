Sandwich Panels – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Sandwich Panels Market is expected to reach $2.75 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Sandwich Panels Market include Arcelor Mittal Construction, Areco, Assan Panel AS, Building Component Solutions LLC, Cornerstone Building Brands, Fischer Profil GmbH, Invespanel SL, ITALPANNELLI SRL, Kingspan Group, Paroc Group, Pioneer Coldstore & Cladding Pvt. Ltd, Rautaruukki Corporation, Safal Group, Tata Steel, and Vibgyor Steel.

High demand among real estate developers, and rise in infrastructural projects in developed and developing economies are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as fire performance of some sandwich panels, and impact of COVID-19 pandemic are hampering the market growth.

Sandwich panels can be designed as the construction materials manufactured by joining the layers of covering metals with insulating materials and binding agents. Its major ability is to protect against sound, extreme weather conditions, and sudden breakout of fires. Moreover, its durability and rapid installation owing to its simple design make it a viable choice over traditional roof panels.

Based on the end user, the construction segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for industrialization, infrastructure construction, and residential construction in developing regions. Moreover, a large number of developing countries are in the middle of long-term infrastructure enhancement plans that necessitate large-scale demand for construction materials, such as sandwich panels.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing housing construction market, particularly in India and China. Furthermore, low-interest rates for home mortgages have increased residential construction is the other key driving factor for the growth of the market in Asia Pacific especially in India. Tax redemption is likely to drive the construction market of middle-class houses in Asia Pacific economies.

Types Covered:

• Glass Wool

• Rock Wool

Core Materials Covered:

• Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

• Mineral Wool

• Polyisocyanurate (PIR)

• Polyurethane (PUR)

Skin Materials Covered:

• Aluminum

• Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics (CFRT)

• Fiberglass Reinforced Panel (FRP)

• Steel

Applications Covered:

• Façade Panels

• Insulated Panels

• Roof Panels

• Side Wall Paneling

• Wall Panels

End Users Covered:

• Agricultural Buildings

• Aircraft

• Automotive

• Cold Storage

• Commercial Buildings

• Construction

• Industrial

• Institutional and Infrastructure

• Packaging

• Residential Buildings

• Transportation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

