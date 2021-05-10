Aircraft Ice Protection System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aircraft Ice Protection System Market is expected to reach $3.42 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Ice Protection System Market include CAV Ice Protection, Inc., Clariant, Cox & Company, Curtiss Wright, DOW Chemical Company, Honeywell International, JBT Corporation, Kilfrost, Leonardo-Finmeccanica, Liebherr-International AG, Meggitt PLC, Melrose Industries PLC, Safran SA, Ultra Electronics, and United Technologies Corp.

The rise in air traffic, expansion and modernization of airport projects in the developed countries, rising use of enhanced technology, and growing new airline business models are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, seasonal demand for de-icing fluids and the high maintenance cost are hampering the growth of the market.

Aircraft ice protection system is a set of methods employed to prevent or clear atmospheric frost, snow, and freezing rain accumulation on the aircraft surface. Accumulation of ice leads to alteration in the airfoils, thereby affecting the flight controls surfaces, degrading the performance and handling characteristics of the aircraft. Protection against such deposits is very important for safety. The unpredictability of weather conditions can cause structural damages such as surface runoff that can significantly affect aircraft functioning. Additionally, it is essential to remove ice from engine air inlets, windshields, propellers, wing, and leading edges. Hence raise demand for the aircraft ice protection system.

Based on the end-user, the commercial aviation segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the factors such as technological advances and increasing consumer preference for air travel. In their effort to comply with stringent emission norms, airline operators are procuring new aircraft with advanced engines to remain profitable by reducing operational costs.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the extremely cold climates. The presence of robust technological and production capabilities and consistent R&D investments will significantly drive the aircraft ice protection system market growth.

Types Covered:

• De-icing

• Anti-icing

Technologies Covered:

• Mechanical

• Electrical

• Thermal

• Passive

• Bleed Air

• Pneumatic De-icing Boots

• TKS Ice Protection

Platforms Covered:

• Сіvіl Аіrсrаft

• Міlіtаrу Аіrсrаft

• Неlісорtеrѕ

Components Covered:

• Activation Circuit

• Calibrated Orifices

• Fluid Reservoir

• Fluid Pump

• Fluid Ducting

Fluid Types Covered:

• Type I

• Type II

• Type IV

End Users Covered:

• Commercial Aviation

• Military Aviation

• Business Aviation

• General Aviation

Applications Covered:

• Tail

• Wings

• Nacelle

• Propellers

• Windshields

• Engine Air Inlet

• Air Data Probes

• Water Drains

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

