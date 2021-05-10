VRF System – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global VRF System Market is expected to reach $47.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the VRF System Market include United Technologies Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Samsung Electronics, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Midea Group Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Lennox International, Johnson Controls International PLC, Ingersoll Rand, Hitachi Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Emerson Electric Co. and Daikin Industries Ltd.

Factors such as increase in demand for energy-efficient resources and government incentives through tax credit programs are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high installation cost is hampering the market growth.

Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems is an energy efficient means of precisely controlling the temperature within buildings. This system empowers simultaneous heating and cooling and better heat recovery from one zone to another in a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system.

Based on the system type, the heat pump systems segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing disposable income, growing awareness regarding energy efficiency, and rising energy costs.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing awareness about energy efficiency, easy installation process with minimum piping work and introduction of advanced environment-friendly refrigerants.

Components Covered:

• Indoor Units

• Outdoor Units

• Installation Services

• Refrigerant

• Control Systems and Accessories

Capacities Covered:

• Up to 10 Tons

• 11 to 18 Tons

• 19 to 26 Tons

• Above 26 Tons

System Types Covered:

• Heat Pump Systems

• Heat Recovery Systems

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Other Applications

Implementations Covered:

• Retrofits

• New Constructions

Compressor Units Covered:

• Water-Cooled Unit

• Air-Cooled Unit

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

