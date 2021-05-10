Hot and Cold Therapy Packs – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

Global Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market is expected to reach $2917.67 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market include 3M Company, Breg, Inc, Cardinal Health, Inc, Carex Health Brands, Halyard Health, Medline Industries, Inc, Medtronic plc, Pfizer, Inc, Bruder Healthcare Company, Inc, Core Products International, Modular Thermal Technologies, Inc, The Mentholatum Company, and Thermionics Corp.

Rise in inclination for non-invasive pain management approaches, and, increase in the geriatric population vulnerable to chronic illnesses are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as growing adoption of herbal and reusable packs, and lack of product innovation are hampering the market growth.

Hot and cold therapies are one of the effective, easiest, and least expensive treatment to relieve swelling and pain in different parts of the body. These are rational, passive, non-invasive forms of therapy to manage pain. Heat therapy leads to vasodilation, which in turn increases the blood flow in the affected tissues. The increase in blood flow in the target area provides required oxygen and other nutrients, thus accelerating the healing process, while the heat reduces muscle spasm and relaxes stretched muscles leading to pain relief. Heat or thermotherapy is generally used to treat chronic pain such as low back pain, spinal, neck pain, neuropathic pain, and other muscular spasms. Cold therapy or cryotherapy calms down damaged tissues, causes vasoconstriction, which reduces blood circulation and also numbs the nerves decreasing inflammation, pain, and muscle spasm. Cold or cryotherapy is generally used to treat acute pain caused due to injuries such as runner’s knee and freshly pulled muscle.

Based on the type, the cold packs segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as it is the first line of treatment for injuries and the most effective pain relief treatment. Cold packs are good for sprains, bumps, strains and bruises that occur in sports or during physical training sessions.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region, high adoption of hot & cold therapy packs for sports injuries as well as presence of large populace suffering from chronic pain. Moreover, increasing number of innovative product launches is also contributed from North America acting as a driver for the region to dominate the global market.

Types Covered:

• Hot Packs

• Cold Packs

• Moist Therapy Packs

• Localized Heating and Cooling Pads

• Gel Packs

• Instant Packs

• Bottle System

• Patches

• Wraps

• Spray

• Cream

Applications Covered:

• Accidents

• Injury

• Mastitis

• Pain Management

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

