Roadside Drug Testing Devices – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market is expected to reach $7.38 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 23.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market include Lifeloc Technologies, Inc., MangalIndia, Inc., Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp, Cannabix Technologies Inc., BACtrack, Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, EnviteC, Intoximeters, AK GlobalTech Corporation., Akers Biosciences, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Oranoxis Inc., CareHealth America, Pacific Data Systems Pty Ltd and Securetec, and UriTox, LLC.

The improved alertness about government supports & regulations, and increasing interest of adoption of the highly developed roadside drug testing devices in different law enforcement departments are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high costs of the advanced drug testing devices and the inaccuracies of some of the compact handheld drug testing devices are hampering the market growth.

Roadside drug testing devices helps to check the level of drug present in the blood. These are compressed handheld drug testing devices which use the breath specimen of the suspected drivers on the road. Conferring to the US law and enforcements, more than 0.08% of Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) can meaningfully affect the dynamic skills and perhaps can be under criminal penalties. Manufacturers also focus on improvement of quick tests that give faster results, and are reasonable compared to the tests conducted in laboratories.

Based on the substance, the drugs segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to increase in usage of drugs and alcohol among youth and elderly population, overconsumption of approved drugs and the enforcement of strict laws mandating for drug testing. This testing can assist law enforcement agencies to test suspicious drivers from drug intake, and rapidly get them off the road. As the incidences of deaths caused owing to drink and drive scenarios is an alarming rate of concern for government authorities global.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to rising cases of accidents due to overconsumption of drugs and increasing availability of public and private financial support towards the manufacture of drugs testing device in the region.

Types Covered:

• Intoxilyzer

• Breathalyzer

• Alcosensor III or IV

Sample Types Covered:

• Urine

• Sweat

• Saliva

Substances Covered:

• Alcohol

• Drugs

Product Types Covered:

• Portable Roadside Drug Testing Device

• Benchtop Roadside Drug Testing Device

Modalities Covered:

• Standalone

• Handheld

Technologies Covered:

• Semiconductor Oxide Sensor

• Fuel Cell

• Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy

Sales Channels Covered:

• Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

• Online Retailing

Applications Covered:

• Enforcing Authority

• Hospital

End Users Covered:

• Drug Enforcement Agencies

• Highway Police

• Bars or Restaurants & Personal Use

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

