Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar Market is expected to reach $126,610 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar Market include A & Z Food Additives Co. Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Atlantic Chemicals Trading GMBH, Biovittoria Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, Cumberland Packing Corp, Danisco A/S, Dulcette Technologies LLC, DuPont Nutrition & health, Futaste Co., Ltd., Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., Naturex Nutrition & Health, VWR International, LLC, and Impala Imperial Sugar Company.

Modernization and urbanization in emerging economy countries is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, the synthetic sugar has serious health consequences and government policies which is negatively effecting for the growth of the market.

Sugar is a sweetening product; it is obtained from plants of sugar, vegetables, cereals, milk and algae. It is probable to extract or synthesize sugar from plant supplies in laboratories. Sugar is described as plant-derived sugar, which is obtained straight from a plant origin and is accessible for marketing without any added importance. Now a days, consumer preferred food ingredients are containing minimum synthetic products and preservatives.

Based on the application, the food segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to modernization and urbanization in emerging economy countries which has bolstered the food industry. There is a remarkable change in the eating and drinking habits of customers. With the growing number of working women, the consumption of ready-to-eat food products has considerably increased over the last decade. The rising demand for these products has escalated the sugar consumption and this, in turn, will raise the demand for plant derived and synthetic sugar products in the future.

By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand. The region holds a major value share in the utilization of plant derived and synthetic sugar due to the existence of major global players. In addition, unique marketing and promotional strategies by the players in the region are also propelling customers to consume products containing plant derived and synthetic sugar. With the growing demand for plant derived and synthetic sugar among food and beverage manufacturers, it can be probable that the demand for plant derived and synthetic sugar will increase in the future.

Forms Covered:

• Crystal

• Liquid

• Powder

Sugar Types Covered:

• Arabinose

• Fructose

• Fucose

• Glucose

• Xylose

• Galactose

• Rhamnose

• Mannose

Sources Covered:

• Synthetic

• Plant Derived

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Business-To-Business (B2B)

• Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

Applications Covered:

• Animal Feed Industry

• Beverages

• Biofuel Industry

• Food

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

