Dehydrated Potato Products – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Dehydrated Potato Products Market is expected to reach $20.14 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Dehydrated Potato Products Market include Augason Farms (US), Aviko (Nederland), Basic American Foods (US), Birkamidon Rohstoffhandels GmbH (Germany), Chengde Kuixian Food (CN), Emsland Group (Germany), Idaho Supreme Potatoes (US), Idahoan Foods (US), Intersnack Group (France), J.R. Short Milling (US) , Lamb Weston (US), Mccain Foods (Canada), Pacific Valley Foods (US) , Simplot (US) and Unisur Alimentos Ltda (Chile).

Some of the key factors driving the market growth are growing popularity among consumers for their taste and demand for the dehydrate potato products which is really high. However, harmful saturated fat is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Dehydrated potatoes are really instant potatoes which take fewer to time to cook and are simple to digest. Potatoes are huge, heavy, and sensitive to moisture. Storing them needs a considerable amount of space as well as the capability to preserve stable temperature and moisture conditions. Potatoes preservation by dehydration solves the storage problems. Dehydrated potatoes act as convenient staples or domestic emergency food supplies for 2/3rd of the global population.

By form, the funeral potato segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period owing to its extensive shelf life and are simple available in the global. People love to eat ready-to-eat dehydrate potato products as snacks. Dehydrate potato products have a extremely superior taste and take a smaller amount of time to cook.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to witness high demands for dehydrated potato products in the forecast period as China, India and few other Asian countries are the largest potato producers in the world.

Forms Covered:

• Flake

• Funeral Potato

• Gems

• Gratin

• Powder & Granule

• Sliced & Diced

Products Covered:

• Baked Dehydrated Potato

• Fries

• Low-Fat Fries

• Low-Salt Fries

• Red Skin Potato

Natures Covered:

• Conventional

• Organic

Flavors Covered:

• Conventional potato

• Sweet Potato

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Convenience Store

• Departmental Stores

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Online Retailer

• Specialty Stores

Applications Covered:

• Bakery

• Food Processing

• Food Service Provider

• Retail

• Snacks & Savory

• Soups & Salads

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

