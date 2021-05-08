Industrial Radiography – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Industrial Radiography Market is expected to reach $1043.33 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Radiography Market include 3DX-Ray, American testing services, Anritsu, Applied Technical Services Inc, Ashtead technology Ltd, Bosello High Technology, Comet Group, Fujifilm, General Electric, Mettler-Toledo, Mistras Group Inc, Nikon, Nordson dage, Perkinelmer and Shimadzu.

Strict safety regulations by governments and high demand by the automotive & aerospace industry are the major factors driving the market growth. However, higher deployment cost of this technology is restraining the market growth.

Industrial radiography is a technique utilized for inspection of materials for internal flaws utilizing short wavelength electromagnetic radiation. The defects which are not visible to naked eye are detected using industrial radiography. It is utilized in flaw detection, crack detection, and surface infection of products in manufacturing plants. The examination of gas & oil pipelines and pressure vessels in chemical plants is carried out using this technique.

Based on end user, the petrochemicals & gas segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is extremely important for the deep-sea oil and natural gas industry which incorporates monitoring pipelines, storage tanks, and refining equipment for measuring internal corrosions without externally harming the material.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to a huge demand for stringent government regulations regarding safety, rapid technological advancements and the increased focus of manufacturers on R&D.

Radiation Types Covered:

• Gamma Rays

• X-Rays

Technologies Covered:

• Film-Based Radiography

• Digital Radiography

End Users Covered:

• Automotive & Transportation

• Aerospace & Defense

• Power Generation

• Manufacturing

• Petrochemicals & Gas

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

