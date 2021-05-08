Cosmetic Chemicals – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market is expected to reach $42.52 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Cosmetic Chemicals Market include Akzo Nobel, Ashland, BASF, Bayer, Croda International Plc (UK), Clariant International Ltd (Switzerland), Dow Chemical, Eastman Chemical, Evonik Industries, Givaudan, Lanxess, Lonza, Procter & Gamble, Solvay and Symrise AG (Germany).

Rising disposable income of individuals and increasing purchasing power are the major factors driving the market growth. However, rising demand of natural ingredients is restraining the market growth.

Cosmetic chemicals are class of chemicals which are utilized as ingredients or formulation in various cosmetic products such as skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, etc. Manufacturers are largely focusing on organic cosmetic ingredients to meet consumer demand for organic cosmetic products.

Based on application, the skin care segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its growing demand among the individuals owing to rising consciousness about healthy skin and skin care.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing consumer base along with increasing disposable income, improved lifestyle, and increased spending on beauty products consciousness about physical appearance among individuals in emerging countries such as India, China in the region.

Channels Covered:

• Distributor

• Direct Sales

Ingredients Covered:

• Amino Acids

• Botanical Extracts

• Enzymes

Functions Covered:

• Cleansing agent & Foamers

• Coloring Agent

• Moisturizing Agent

Chemicals Covered:

• Alcohols

• Aldehydes

• Essential Oils

• Fatty Chemicals

• Inorganic Chemicals

• Ketones

• Petroleum Products

Products Covered:

• Emollients & Moisturizers

• Polymers

• Processing Aids

• Rheology Modifiers

• Single Use Additives

• Surfactants

• Thickening Agents

• UV Absorbers

• Specialty Additives

• Other Products

Applications Covered:

• Color Cosmetics

• Hair Care

• Oral Care

• Perfume & Fragrance

• Skin Care

• Toiletries

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

