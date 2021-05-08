Telecom Infrastructure Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market is expected to reach $768.80 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Telecom Infrastructure Equipment Market include Alcatel-Lucent, Alvarion, Ciena corporation, Cisco Systems, Corning, ECI Telecom, Ericsson, Fujitsu, GTL Infra, HFCL Infotel Ltd, Huawei, Juniper networks, Motorola solutions, Native Networks, NEC corporation, NELCO, Nokia, Nortel, Qualcomm, Tellabs and ZTE.

Rising popularity of IoT devices among the individuals and its requirement in all the industries are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a strict government regulation is restraining the market growth.

The telecom infrastructure equipment consists of sales of these equipment and related services for the purpose of telecommunication all over the globe. This business produce wired telephone and data communications hardware. It also deals with equipment such as central office switching hardware, LAN modems, multi-user modems, and other data communications hardware such as routers, and gateways.

Based on product, the switching equipment segment is likely to have a huge demand as they provide switching for a specific area. Once a connection has been made, information can be sent. Telephone switching usually refers to the switching of voice channels.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as it enables them to touch communities and expand communication businesses across the region.

Infrastructures Covered:

• Wired Infrastructure

• Wireless

Products Covered:

• Bridges, Gateways And Routers

• Switching Equipment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

