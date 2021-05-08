Active and Intelligent Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market is expected to reach $33.12 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Active and Intelligent Packaging Market include Amcor Limited, Ampacet Corporation, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc, Constar International Inc, Crown Holdings Incorporated, W.R. Grace and Company, Graham Packaging Company Inc, Klockner Pentaplast, Landec Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, and Rexam plc.

Advancement in technology, innovative packaging alternatives, and availability of innovating products including in the food industry are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high implementation cost and huge investment are hampering the market growth.

Active & Intelligent packaging extends shelf life, monitor freshness, display information on quality, and improve safety and convenience. These are used in foods, pharmaceuticals, and several other types of products. Packaging simplifies the storage and conveyance of goods, which plays a significant role in the functioning of various other industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and others. Improving the standard of living and health awareness among consumers, growing consumption of packaged foods are some of the forces that have contributed to the growth of the packaging industry. Intelligent packaging is suitable for the inner atmosphere of the package and shipping.

Based on the end-user, the food & beverage segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for packaged foods. Buyers from the food and beverage sector are adopting active packaging solutions to improve the shelf life of frozen food that is attaining huge popularity across geographies.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the economic growth of China and India. The growing demand for fresh and quality packaged food, consumer convenience, and manufacturers concern for the longer shelf life of the food products are providing an opportunity to the Asia Pacific region to grow further. Moreover, increasing consumption of pre-packaged and packaged food products and health drinks among the health-conscious population is a factor estimated to support the revenue growth of the target market.

Products Covered:

• Paper

• Plastic

• Metal

• Glass & Wood

Types Covered:

• Active Packaging

• Intelligent Packaging

Technologies Covered:

• Oxygen Scavengers

• Moisture Absorbers

• Shelf Life Sensing

• Temperature Indicators

• Corrosion Control Packaging

• Susceptor Packaging

End Users Covered:

• Food & Beverage

• Healthcare

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Electronics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

