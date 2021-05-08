Nanomechanical Testing – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Nanomechanical Testing Market is expected to reach $451.86 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Nanomechanical Testing Market include Testometric, Quad Group Inc., Nanoscience Instruments, Biomomentum Inc., Micro Materials Limited, Instron, Bruker, Alemnis GmbH, MTS Systems Corporation, and Nanomechanics Inc.

Rapid technological developments in micro-electro-mechanical systems, rising demand for testing numerous materials and accurate and quick test results achieved are driving the market growth. However, lack of awareness related to this testing & its benefits by major industries is hampering the market growth.

Nanomechanics is a part of nanoscience studying fundamental mechanical properties of physical systems at the nanometer scale. Nanomechanical test methods such as nano-scratch and nanoindentation are now well-established techniques for the characterisation and optimisation of thin films, and micro-scale structures coatings.

Based on the offering, the hardware segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing advancements by key players towards the product innovation leading to the development of systems with higher accuracy.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and high demand for nanomechanical testing instruments for several R&D activities performed by many engineering institutions.

Instrument Types Covered:

• Scanning Probe Microscopy

• Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

• Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

• Dual-Beam (FIB/SEM) Systems

• Spectroscopes

Offerings Covered:

• Hardware

• Services

Techniques Covered:

• Nano-Tribological

• Nano-Impact

• Nano Scratch

• Nano Indent

Applications Covered:

• Semiconductor Manufacturing

• Metrology

• Medical

• Life Sciences

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Coating & Structural Film

• Advance Material Development

• Academic Research

End Users Covered:

• Thermal Transfer Print

• Thermal Actuator

• Oxide Films

• Imaging

• Accelerometer

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

