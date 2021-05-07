Field Force Automation – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Field Force Automation Market is expected to reach $5.31 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Field Force Automation Market include Trimble, ServiceMax, Appobile Labs, Salesforce, Oracle, Nimap Infotech, Acumatica, Microsoft, Leadsquared, Kloudq Technologies, IFS, Folio3, FieldEZ, ClickSoftware, Mize, BT, Astea, SAP, Channelplay, and Accruent.

Adoption of cloud based solutions and introduction of robust solutions that will lead to increase efficiency and introduction of advanced communication technology are propelling the market growth. However, limited infrastructure and availability of the communication channels along with the devices are hampering the market growth.

Field Force Automation is a combination of techniques such as Wi-Fi, 4G, 3G, and satellite to gather the information or data progressively and transmit it back to the system. This allows continuous updating of data directly from the field to decreases delays and removes manual errors such as double entry of data.

Based on the organization size, the large enterprises segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing deployment of newer technologies, growing use of mobile devices and internet to streamline field crews and need to cater geographically dispersed customer base.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing use of automation solutions among enterprises in various countries of this region and increased need to keep track of profitability from service contracts.

Components Covered:

• Solution

• Services

• Software

Types Covered:

• Wi-Fi

• 3G

• General Packet Radio Services (GPRS)

Platforms Covered:

• Web based Platform

• Mobile Platform

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Deployment Types Covered:

• Cloud

• On-premises

Pricing Models Covered:

• Subscription Based

• Quote Based

• Free

Applications Covered:

• Transportation and Logistics

• Retail

• Public Sector

• Manufacturing

• IT and Telecom

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Energy and Utilities

• Construction and Real Estate

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Aerospace & Defense

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

