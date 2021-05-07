Fall Detection System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Fall Detection System Market is expected to reach $764.43 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Fall Detection System Market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd., ADT Corporation, Medical Guardian LLC., BioTelemetry, Inc., Bay Alarm Company, MobileHelp, MariCare Oy, Connect America, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Mytrex, Inc. DBA Rescue Alert, Semtech Corporation, Alertone Services, LLC, Lifefone, Vital Connect Inc., Intel Corporation, Blue Willow Systems, and BEWIS Sensing.

Increasing demand for smartphone and wearable technology, rising geriatric population and technological advancements in sensing devices are driving the market growth. However, low acceptance of technology for elder population is restraining the market growth.

A fall detection system is a device that is used to alert emergency services in case of a fall. Such devices have the potential to mitigate some of the adverse consequences of a fall. The system can detect the persons falling by acceleration analysis and send the geographic position and fall alarm short message to caregivers.

Based on the sensing modalities, the wearable systems segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to availability of devices pre-installed with the machine learning algorithm and their advantage of cost-efficiency and easy installation.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to technological innovations, subtle expansion of the regional healthcare industry, growing penetration of personal emergency response systems and increasing geriatric population.

Systems Covered:

• In-Home Cellular Systems

• In-Home Landline Systems

Products Covered:

• Automatic Detection Systems

• Manual Detection Systems

Algorithms Covered:

• Machine Learning Methods

• Simple Threshold

Components Covered:

• Multimodal Sensors

• Accelerometers & Gyroscopes

• Unimodal/Bimodal Sensors

Sensing Modalities Covered:

• Non-Wearable

• Wearable Systems

End Users Covered:

• Assisted Living Facilities

• Hospitals

• Lone Workers

• Nursing Homes

• Senior Citizens

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

