Kinase Inhibitors – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Kinase Inhibitors Market is expected to reach $64.90 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in kinase inhibitors market include Меrсk Ѕеrоnо Ѕа, Nоvаrtіѕ Іntеrnаtіоnаl Аg, Incyte Corporation, Glaxo SmithKline, Суtrх Соrроrаtіоn, Оѕі Рhаrmасеutісаlѕ Llс, AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eisai Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Еtоn Віоѕсіеnсе Іnс., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rise in awareness about kinase inhibitors, surge in product approvals, increase in incident of cancer diseases, and increase in investment from pharmaceutical companies. However, cost of treatment and lack of funds in conducting research are likely to restraint the market. In addition, increase in adoption of kinase inhibitors for newer applications, and emerging economies such as China, India and others, will create new opportunities for global kinase inhibitors market.

Kinase inhibitors are considered as specific enzymes that help in preventing the process of cell division and the growth of cancerous cells. These inhibitors are easy to use and are handy while treating cancer patients by blocking the signals that alert the cancer cells to grow. With the help of research and development activities in the cancer treatments, several innovations, and advanced therapeutics have been introduced. However, the results of these drugs and treatments are considered partial, palliative, and unpredictable at times. Kinase inhibitors are being highly publicized as a potential treatment for alopecia areata (AA).

By application, the oncology segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Large number of approved drugs along with rich product pipeline for cancer treatment is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment in the near future. Based on data from clinicaltrials.gov last updated on January 2020, over 75 kinase inhibitor drugs are in various phases of clinical trials for the application of oncology.

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to rise in awareness about new drugs for treatment, availability of all major companies in the region, the introduction of new drugs, and high prevalence of cases in U.S.

Types Covered:

• Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

• Non-receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

• Angiogenesis Inhibitors

• Protein Kinase C Inhibitors

• RHO Kinase Inhibitors

• Multikinase inhibitors

• Serine/Threonine Kinase Inhibitors

• Tyrosin kinase inhibitors (TKI)

• Threonine kinase inhibitor

• mTOR Kinase Inhibitors

• BRAF Inhibitors

• Cyclin Dependant Kinase Inhibitor

• Aurora Kinase Inhibitors

• MAP/MEK Kinase Inhibitors

• Humanized Monoclonal Antibody

• Chimeric Monoclonal Antibody

• JNK Inhibitors

• PI3K Inhibitors

• Other Types

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Independent Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Applications Covered:

• Inflammatory Diseases

• Oncology

End Users Covered:

• Scientific Research Labs

• Hospitals

• Academic Institutes

• Healthcare Facilities

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Private and Government Research Institutes

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

