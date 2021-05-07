Ligation Devices – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Ligation Devices Market is expected to reach $1,657.80 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Ligation Devices Market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Grena Think Medical, Conmed Corporation, The Cooper Companies Inc, Olympus Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Genicon Inc, Panther Healthcare Medical Equipment Co., Ltd, Titan Medical Inc, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., DB Orthodontics., and H&SURGICAL. Co., Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rise in several surgeries and increased incidence of chronic diseases. However, the high cost of the devices is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

The devices intended to close an incision during surgery or to join separated tissue or organ parts are known as ligation devices. These are used in open surgeries, minimally invasive surgical procedures, and laparoscopic surgeries. Ligation is the most reasonable method to remove the upper gastrointestinal lesion. It also helps in reducing the risk of associated complications.

By application, the cardiovascular applications segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of the increasing occurrence of cardiovascular diseases and related surgeries.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to a large number of patients in this region.

Treatment Types Covered:

• Open Surgery

• Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

Products Covered:

• Handheld Instruments

• Appliers

• Accessories

Applications Covered:

• Gynaecological Applications

• Gastrointestinal and Abdominal Applications

• Cardiovascular Applications

• Urological Applications

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Nursing Homes

• Speciality Centers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

