Distribution Board – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Distribution Board Market is expected to reach $9.23 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Distribution Board Market include ABB Limited, Arabian Gulf Switchgear, East Coast Power Systems Limited, Eaton Corporation PLC., ESL Power Systems, General Electric, Hager, and Industrial Electric Mfg. (IEM), Larsen & Toubro, Legrand, NHP Electrical Engineering Products Pty Ltd., Schneider Electric and Siemens AG.

Increasing access to electricity and growing construction & infrastructural activities are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factor such as product failures is hampering the market growth.

A distribution board is also known as electric panel breaker panel or panel board. It is a characteristic of a power supply composition that segments an electrical power feed into supplementary circuits, although providing a protective fuse or circuit breaker for every circuit in a extensive field. Typically, in new boards, a main switch and additional residual current breakers with over current protection (RCBO) are also integrated. Distribution boards are normally used on provisional electrical installations.

Based on the end user, the transmission & distribution utilities segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the accounted for the largest share of the total market. Substations are a crucial element of any grid system, and require high-level protection to ensure the stability of the system. The increasing electricity access across the world would result in an increase in the number of substations, which would in turn, raise the demand for distribution boards.

By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to lot of factors like the initiatives which have been taking place because of the effectual smart grid, industrialization, higher investments and urbanization in the upgrading of distribution and transmission infrastructure, energy efficiency measures and the renewable projects.

Distribution Boards Covered:

• Medium Voltage

• Low Voltage

End Users Covered:

• Commercial & Residential Infrastructure

• Manufacturing & Process Industries

• Transmission & Distribution Utilities

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

