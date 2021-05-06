Aquafeed Additives – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aquafeed Additives Market is expected to reach $2.01 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aquafeed Additives Market include Aker Biomarine, Calanus AS, Norel S.A., Alltech, Diana Group, Phileo by Lesaffre, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Delacon, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Nouryon, Biorigin, Lallemand, Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Olmix Group and Nutriad.

Increasing international fish trade and growing disposable income are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factor such as stringent regulations is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here:https://www.strategymrc.com/report/aquafeed-additives-market/request-sample

Aquafeed additives are a rich source of proteins and omega-3 fatty acids. While these additives are added to aquafeed, they improve the nutritive value of the feed and provide benefits such as increased growth rate, improved feed conversion, better immunity system, and reduced mortality of aquatic species. Therefore, mounting awareness among aquafeed manufacturers regarding the nutritive benefits of aquafeed additives that are rich in protein content is anticipated to trigger the demand for these additives.

Based on the application, the carps segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to their ability to decrease cholesterol levels is expected to boost carp farming activities. The aforementioned factors are projected to fuel aquafeed additives demand in the carp application segment and also benefit the growth of overall market.

Access the complete report at:https://www.strategymrc.com/report/aquafeed-additives-market

By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to increase with raise in seafood consumption in countries like Canada and the U.S. raise consumption of species such as salmonids and mollusks are majorly contributing to the growth. North America serves both global as well as domestic markets.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/aquafeed-additives-market

Sources Covered:

• Animal

• Micro-organisms

• Plant

Product Types Covered:

• Antioxidants

• Antibiotics

• Vitamins

• Minerals

• Feed Acidifiers

• Feed Enzymes

• Amino Acids

• Anti-Parasitic

• Prebiotics

• Essential Oils & Natural Extracts

• Palatants

Applications Covered:

• Marine Shrimps

• Tilapia

• Catfish

• Salmon

• Sea Bass

• Carps

• Rainbow Trout

• Crustaceans

• Grouper

• Fish Feed

• Crab Feed

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com