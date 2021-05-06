Liquid Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Liquid Packaging Market is expected to reach $590.79 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Liquid Packaging Market include Weyerhaeuser Company, The DOW Chemical Company, Smurfit Kappa, Sidel, Mondi PLC, International Paper, Evergreen Packaging, Tetra Pak International S.A., Billerudkorsnas AB, and Elopak.

Technological developments in the packaging sector, increasing population in emerging economies and shift in preferences of the consumer resulting in higher demands for packaged beverages are propelling the market growth. However, a substitution product such as bio-based polymers is hampering market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/liquid-packaging-market/request-sample

Liquid packaging is the packaging variants and items intended to protect the liquid-based substance from the outer environment after they have been produced to the point of end-consumption. These products are delivered in different shapes, sizes, materials and variants and each component has different kind of advantages and functionalities.

Based on the packaging type, the rigid liquid packaging segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as they are widely used to manufacture packaging for beverages, and pharmaceutical drugs because of their excellent properties of this packaging such as ease of transport and carrying and excellent shelf-life.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/liquid-packaging-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the expansion of food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, favourable government policies for manufacturers, and the shifting of the production facilities by major players because of the low labor and operating costs.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/liquid-packaging-market

Packaging Types Covered:

• Flexible Liquid Packaging

• Rigid Liquid Packaging

Type of Openings Covered:

• Twist

• Straw-Hole

• King-Twist

• Cut

Resins Covered:

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Uncoated

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Other Resins

Techniques Covered:

• Vacuum Packaging

• Modified Atmosphere Packaging

• Intelligent Packaging

• Form Fill Seal Technology

• Blow Molding

• Aseptic Liquid Packaging

End Users Covered:

• Food & Beverages

• Non-Food

• Industrial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com